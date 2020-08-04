Norms for short visit to Kerala to be changed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the number of new Covid-19 cases showing no signs of decline, the state government is planning to impose certain restrictions on those who are coming for a short visit to Kerala from other states.

In June, the government decided that those coming for a seven-day visit to the state need not have to undergo the mandatory quarantine. This relaxation was allowed for those visiting the state for purposes such as medical, business, official, court cases, property management, or others.

It was in his briefing on Monday that the CM stated that a change in plan is on the cards. At the same time, 962 new cases were reported on Monday. These include 801 contact transmission cases and 140 returnees— 55 from abroad and 85 from other states. The infected also includes 15 health workers and six staffers of the Kerala Solvent Extractions Ltd, Thrissur.