STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Norms for short visit to Kerala to be changed

It was in his briefing on Monday that the CM stated that a change in plan is on the cards.

Published: 04th August 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Kerala lockdown

Customers are seen queuing up at the Consumerfed outlet at Statue Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the number of new Covid-19 cases showing no signs of decline, the state government is planning to impose certain restrictions on those who are coming for a short visit to Kerala from other states.

In June, the government decided that those coming for a seven-day visit to the state need not have to undergo the mandatory quarantine. This relaxation was allowed for those visiting the state for purposes such as medical, business, official, court cases, property management, or others.

It was in his briefing on Monday that the CM stated that a change in plan is on the cards. At the same time, 962 new cases were reported on Monday. These include 801 contact transmission cases and 140 returnees— 55 from abroad and 85 from other states. The infected also includes 15 health workers and six staffers of the Kerala Solvent Extractions Ltd, Thrissur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19 quarantine
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp