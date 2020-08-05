STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Keralites shine in UPSC exam, among top 100

Jeydev C S, who has roots in Kerala, bags fifth rank; Aswathy Srinivas, Safna Nazarudeen rank 40 & 45, respectively

Published: 05th August 2020 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Jeydev CS, Aswathy Srinivas and Safna Nazarudeen

Jeydev CS, Aswathy Srinivas and Safna Nazarudeen

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Candidates from the state have figured prominently in the top 100 ranks in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019, the ranklist of which was published on Tuesday. Jeydev C S, who has his roots in Kerala, but is settled in Bengaluru, bagged the fifth rank.

According to the Kerala State Civil Services Academy, six candidates from the state have made it to the top 100 ranks. They are: Aswathy Srinivas (40), Safna Nazarudeen (45),  Arun S Nair (55),  Nidhin K Biju (89), Devi Nandana A V (92) and Archana P P (99).        

However, it is learnt that four other candidates with roots in Kerala have also found a place among the top 100. They are: R Saranya (36), Ishwarya R (47) Priyanka S (68) and Yashashwani B (71). Sixty Keralites figure in the rank list that has a total of 829 candidates.

‘Academic ambience helped’

Jeydev, who has his roots in Kottayam, believes the academic atmosphere in his university played a major role in shaping his Civil Services aspirations. An alumnus of National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, Jeydev enjoyed the mentorship of many seniors who successfully made it to the Civil Services, thereby helping him bag the fifth rank this time.Jeydev, who did his entire education in Bengaluru, got a lot of exposure to policy and law while at NLSIU. “There was a great overlap between what was taught at the Law school and how governance works in India.I realised that Civil Services offered a new perspective to it,” he told TNIE from Bengaluru.

‘Undaunted spirit pays off’

Aswathy Srinivas, ranked 40, had her eyes set on Civil Services while pursuing MBBS at Sree Gokulam Medical College in the capital.After finishing her course, Aswathy decided to attempt the tough competitive examination but tasted success only in her fourth attempt.“Though I was disappointed after each attempt, it was the solid support from my family that helped me strive harder for my goal,” Aswathy told TNIE from her home in Kollam. Her message for future aspirants: “Work hard. There are no short cuts to success.”

‘Tasting success early’

A 23-year-old clearing the Civil Services exam with a rank of 45 in her very first attempt is no ordinary feat.That’s exactly what an unassuming Safna Nazarudeen from Peyad in the capital achieved.After completing her graduation in Economics from Mar Ivanios College, Safna underwent coaching at
Fortune IAS Academy for a year before attempting the exam.“Without the support of my parents, teachers and the mentors at the Academy this would not have been possible,” says Safna whose father is a retired policeman and her mother a government servant. Safna is also a source of inspiration for her two sisters who are also preparing for various competitive examinations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UPSC exam Keralites
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp