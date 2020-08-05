Keralites shine in UPSC exam, among top 100

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Candidates from the state have figured prominently in the top 100 ranks in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019, the ranklist of which was published on Tuesday. Jeydev C S, who has his roots in Kerala, but is settled in Bengaluru, bagged the fifth rank.

According to the Kerala State Civil Services Academy, six candidates from the state have made it to the top 100 ranks. They are: Aswathy Srinivas (40), Safna Nazarudeen (45), Arun S Nair (55), Nidhin K Biju (89), Devi Nandana A V (92) and Archana P P (99).

However, it is learnt that four other candidates with roots in Kerala have also found a place among the top 100. They are: R Saranya (36), Ishwarya R (47) Priyanka S (68) and Yashashwani B (71). Sixty Keralites figure in the rank list that has a total of 829 candidates.

‘Academic ambience helped’

Jeydev, who has his roots in Kottayam, believes the academic atmosphere in his university played a major role in shaping his Civil Services aspirations. An alumnus of National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, Jeydev enjoyed the mentorship of many seniors who successfully made it to the Civil Services, thereby helping him bag the fifth rank this time.Jeydev, who did his entire education in Bengaluru, got a lot of exposure to policy and law while at NLSIU. “There was a great overlap between what was taught at the Law school and how governance works in India.I realised that Civil Services offered a new perspective to it,” he told TNIE from Bengaluru.

‘Undaunted spirit pays off’

Aswathy Srinivas, ranked 40, had her eyes set on Civil Services while pursuing MBBS at Sree Gokulam Medical College in the capital.After finishing her course, Aswathy decided to attempt the tough competitive examination but tasted success only in her fourth attempt.“Though I was disappointed after each attempt, it was the solid support from my family that helped me strive harder for my goal,” Aswathy told TNIE from her home in Kollam. Her message for future aspirants: “Work hard. There are no short cuts to success.”

‘Tasting success early’

A 23-year-old clearing the Civil Services exam with a rank of 45 in her very first attempt is no ordinary feat.That’s exactly what an unassuming Safna Nazarudeen from Peyad in the capital achieved.After completing her graduation in Economics from Mar Ivanios College, Safna underwent coaching at

Fortune IAS Academy for a year before attempting the exam.“Without the support of my parents, teachers and the mentors at the Academy this would not have been possible,” says Safna whose father is a retired policeman and her mother a government servant. Safna is also a source of inspiration for her two sisters who are also preparing for various competitive examinations.