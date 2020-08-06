STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid treasury row, Isaac busy penning book on decentralisation in Kerala

This is the second book being written by the economist- cum-politician during the Covid -19 period.

Published: 06th August 2020 03:32 AM

Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac’s treasury department is under an eye of a storm over the money swindling issue by an official, he is busy penning a book along with Richard W Franke, US academic, in the 25th year of decentralisation. The book is an updated version of their earlier controversial book,  ‘Local Democracy and Development – The Kerala Peoples’ Campaign for Decentralized Planning’ on decentralization in various sectors and its strengths and weaknesses (way forward). It should be recalled how Richard W Franke was branded as a CIA agent who smuggled in CIA agenda in the Peoples’ Plan campaign.

This is the second book being written by the economist- cum-politician during the Covid -19 period. In the latest book, he has devoted three pages on the controversy regarding decentralization in Kerala where he maintains that the World Bank had been a votary of decentralization. As a foreword, Thomas Isaac has brought in the role of how a village in Panjal in Thrissur which is otherwise synonymous for Athirathram yaga, has witnessed development over the years through the eyes of a Dalit woman local leader Thankamma. When the Opposition has been baying for Thomas Isaac’s blood in the raging controversy related to a treasury official swindling more than R 2 crore, he has been “relaxed” at his official residence at Manmohan Bungalow penning the latest version of ‘Local Democracy and Development – The Kerala Peoples’ Campaign for Decentralized Planning’.

“Apart from attending official meetings, at a time when the pandemic had hit, I have been engrossed in penning my latest book. Now decentralization is not being taken seriously other than Kerala and Latin American countries,” Thomas Isaac told TNIE. The book is being brought out by LeftWord Books, New Delhi. Regarding the ongoing controversy on the money swindling issue, he recalled how the main suspect, Bijulal, a ‘diligent’ official used to reach his office at 8 am and engage in his duties.

“I still haven’t come to terms with how he managed to swindle money. This incident is definitely a grave issue where we will plug   all the loopholes. In the last five decades, nine treasury department officials have been terminated for similar fraud practices,” added Thomas Isaac.

