STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cops restrict number of customers in supermarkets to curb spread of COVID-19 in Kerala

As per the new order issued by state police chief Lokath Behera, not more than six customers per 100 square feet will be allowed to enter supermarkets

Published: 06th August 2020 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Kerala lockdown

Customers are seen queuing up at the Consumerfed outlet at Statue Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases, police have put restrictions in the functioning of supermarkets in Kerala. As per the new order issued by state police chief Lokath Behera, not more than six customers per 100 square feet will be allowed to enter supermarkets.

Police have also directed supermarket owners to keep the number of employees to a bare minimum. The Chief Minister on Wednesday had directed the police to take adequate measures to contain the spread of the pandemic. Following this, the police issued directives to regulate the functioning of supermarkets.

As for other shops, owners are now required to set the time a customer can spend inside to a minimum and also draw circles as per existing norms to enable those waiting outside to maintain social distancing.

The responsibility, the order said, will be on the owners to ensure that the customers waiting outside comply with social distancing norms.

Institutions including banks have been directed to avoid crowding and the local police have been told to take legal action against those who assemble outside flouting COVID protocols.

Meanwhile, it has come to the notice that many shop owners were not sticking posters depicting COVID-related instructions outside their shops as prescribed the authorities earlier. To curb such incidents, the special team in the police headquarters has been instructed to conduct inspections in shops. As per the police directive, instructions in English and Malayalam should be pasted within and outside the shops.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Kerala COVID-19 cases Supermarkets
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp