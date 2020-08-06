Cops restrict number of customers in supermarkets to curb spread of COVID-19 in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases, police have put restrictions in the functioning of supermarkets in Kerala. As per the new order issued by state police chief Lokath Behera, not more than six customers per 100 square feet will be allowed to enter supermarkets.

Police have also directed supermarket owners to keep the number of employees to a bare minimum. The Chief Minister on Wednesday had directed the police to take adequate measures to contain the spread of the pandemic. Following this, the police issued directives to regulate the functioning of supermarkets.

As for other shops, owners are now required to set the time a customer can spend inside to a minimum and also draw circles as per existing norms to enable those waiting outside to maintain social distancing.

The responsibility, the order said, will be on the owners to ensure that the customers waiting outside comply with social distancing norms.

Institutions including banks have been directed to avoid crowding and the local police have been told to take legal action against those who assemble outside flouting COVID protocols.

Meanwhile, it has come to the notice that many shop owners were not sticking posters depicting COVID-related instructions outside their shops as prescribed the authorities earlier. To curb such incidents, the special team in the police headquarters has been instructed to conduct inspections in shops. As per the police directive, instructions in English and Malayalam should be pasted within and outside the shops.