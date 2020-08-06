Heavy rain forecast in Kerala till Sunday, red alert sounded in Idukki and Wayanad

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Northern and Central Kerala continue to witness heavy rains as the weather models of the Indian Meteorological Department sounded a red alert in Idukki and Wayanad warning of extreme heavy rainfall and an orange alert in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. The IMD also sounded a red alert in Malappuram on Friday warning of over 20 cm rain in 24 hours.

The ongoing spell due to the influence of low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal will continue with heavy rains forecast till Sunday. Meanwhile, another low pressure area is brewing over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to be a well-marked system by Sunday.

Kerala state disaster management authority (KSDMA) officials who coordinate the ground level disaster preparedness in the state said the formation of another low pressure area by Sunday will further strengthen the rain in Kerala.

The hilly areas in Kerala have been experiencing heavy rain since Wednesday. Mananthavady in Wayanad recorded the highest rainfall of 18.6 cm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday followed by Nilambur in Malappuram with 9.56 cm and Munnar in Iduki 7.62 cm.

The KSDMA has asked people to avoid travelling to high range areas and night traffic has been suspended in hilly terrains from 7 pm to 7 am. People living in the identified vulnerable areas have been advised to shift to relief camps as a precautionary step.