STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Peyad native makes the Kerala proud by cracking UPSC in maiden attempt

An Economics graduate, 23-year-old Safna Nazarudeen has secured the 45th rank 

Published: 06th August 2020 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Safna Nazarudeen

Safna Nazarudeen

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination in the first attempt is no small deal but  23-year-old Peyad native Safna Nazarudeen, has done just that. She has made the state proud by securing 45th rank in the examination in her maiden attempt. Dreaming of becoming an IAS officer since when she was in school, Safna’s achievement is a combination of systematic planning and hardwork.

Safna started training to crack the examination after completing her graduation in Economics from Mar Ivanios College in 2018. “I’m still going through a mixture of feelings. I’m surprised, happy and emotional at the same time. I could crack the examination due to guidance of many people in my life. I had decided that I will undergo coaching for UPSC after graduation instead of pursuing post graduation. I believe the dedication has paid off,” says Safna.

Safna completed her Class X from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Peroorkada. “I loved Social Sciences in school,” adds Safna. She completed Class XII in humanities from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode, and joined Fortune IAS Academy, Kuravankonam. “We come across many issues when we study Social Science. We get to know more about India, different ethnic groups and the problems they face. I always wanted to work towards bringing a change. I guess it has all fallen in place now,” adds Safna.

For most civil service aspirants, the toughest part is cracking the gruelling interview. It was not different for Safna. “Honestly, I couldn’t answer a few questions. However, there were some personal questions which I answered confidently. I felt I could’ve done better after the interview. However, I was really excited when the results were released,” says Safna.

Safna affirms that a systematic approach is needed to crack the examination. “We are provided with a proper syllabus. All we need is a discipline. I used to cover a certain amount of portion daily. It is not that one has to study for hours together in a day or study continuously for 2-3 days. Instead, a daily target should be set and should be achieved.” Safna believes that certain sacrifices must be made if one wants to achieve his or her goals. “I deactivated my Facebook and Instagram accounts once I started preparing for the examination. I avoided going out during this period.” Safna’s father Haja Nazarudeen is a retired police sub inspector. Her mother Ramla A N works in Kattakada Employment Exchange. She has two sisters Farsana and Fasna.

“I couldn’t celebrate as much as I wanted to as I’m under quarantine after coming back from Delhi,” quips Safna. She hopes to work in the Kerala cadre after training. “It depends on the allocation. I would love to work in my home state but wherever I’m posted, I’ll work sincerely and put in all my effort.” Premalatha Bhatt, who taught Safna Social Science from Class VI to X says she was a good listener and a hardworking student. “I teach the subject citing instances from daily life. I believe that instilled a love for the subject in her. Safna was in touch with me through the years. As a teacher, this is a proud moment for me. I’m lucky to have such a student,” says Premalatha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UPSC Safna Nazarudeen
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp