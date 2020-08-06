Peyad native makes the Kerala proud by cracking UPSC in maiden attempt

Gautham S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination in the first attempt is no small deal but 23-year-old Peyad native Safna Nazarudeen, has done just that. She has made the state proud by securing 45th rank in the examination in her maiden attempt. Dreaming of becoming an IAS officer since when she was in school, Safna’s achievement is a combination of systematic planning and hardwork.

Safna started training to crack the examination after completing her graduation in Economics from Mar Ivanios College in 2018. “I’m still going through a mixture of feelings. I’m surprised, happy and emotional at the same time. I could crack the examination due to guidance of many people in my life. I had decided that I will undergo coaching for UPSC after graduation instead of pursuing post graduation. I believe the dedication has paid off,” says Safna.

Safna completed her Class X from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Peroorkada. “I loved Social Sciences in school,” adds Safna. She completed Class XII in humanities from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode, and joined Fortune IAS Academy, Kuravankonam. “We come across many issues when we study Social Science. We get to know more about India, different ethnic groups and the problems they face. I always wanted to work towards bringing a change. I guess it has all fallen in place now,” adds Safna.

For most civil service aspirants, the toughest part is cracking the gruelling interview. It was not different for Safna. “Honestly, I couldn’t answer a few questions. However, there were some personal questions which I answered confidently. I felt I could’ve done better after the interview. However, I was really excited when the results were released,” says Safna.

Safna affirms that a systematic approach is needed to crack the examination. “We are provided with a proper syllabus. All we need is a discipline. I used to cover a certain amount of portion daily. It is not that one has to study for hours together in a day or study continuously for 2-3 days. Instead, a daily target should be set and should be achieved.” Safna believes that certain sacrifices must be made if one wants to achieve his or her goals. “I deactivated my Facebook and Instagram accounts once I started preparing for the examination. I avoided going out during this period.” Safna’s father Haja Nazarudeen is a retired police sub inspector. Her mother Ramla A N works in Kattakada Employment Exchange. She has two sisters Farsana and Fasna.

“I couldn’t celebrate as much as I wanted to as I’m under quarantine after coming back from Delhi,” quips Safna. She hopes to work in the Kerala cadre after training. “It depends on the allocation. I would love to work in my home state but wherever I’m posted, I’ll work sincerely and put in all my effort.” Premalatha Bhatt, who taught Safna Social Science from Class VI to X says she was a good listener and a hardworking student. “I teach the subject citing instances from daily life. I believe that instilled a love for the subject in her. Safna was in touch with me through the years. As a teacher, this is a proud moment for me. I’m lucky to have such a student,” says Premalatha.