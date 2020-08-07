STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

150 days and counting: Coronavirus continues to play villain in theatres

Superstars, including Mammootty and Mohanlal, have not even carried out dubbing works in the last 150 days.

Published: 07th August 2020 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

multiplex-theatre-cinema-hall

Image of a multiplex used for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was on March 10 that film theatres in Kerala had been closed down as part of Covid-19 preventive measures. Even 150 days on, there is not even a glimmer of hope for the exhibitors in the state as the theatres will remain shut till August-end.

The office-bearers of the Kerala Film Chamber has already made it clear that priority will be given for those movies which had been completed before the nation-wide lockdown kicked in on March 24.

Meanwhile, Love produced by Ashiq Usman and directed by Khalid Rehman was completed last month. Though the producer has not given a clue on its release, the movie which was entirely shot indoors, was completed while maintaining social distancing. Another movie- Tsunami - some of the portions of which had been filmed prior ro the lockdown, was also completed in Kochi.

Superstars, including Mammootty and Mohanlal, have not even carried out dubbing works in the last 150 days. Mohanlal is in Chennai, while Mammootty prefers to stay in his house near Elamkulam in Kochi. However, star kid, Dulquer Salman had completed dubbing for the movie ‘Kurupp’, his production venture, as soon as the unlocking process began.

Industry experts said most of the producers and exhibitors have now taken a wait and watch approach. Film activities will be minimal even if the restrictions are lifted and life limps back to normalcy. “We do not know what will be the situation even if the theatres reopen. We do not know whether people will come to theatres in the first few months. All we can do is to wait and watch,” said Siyad Koker,  president, distributors’ association.

Experts said film and TV  will also adopt various technologies related to distribution and delivery methods. Roadtrip innovations, a technology research and production company, is planning to organise a one-day media virtual summit on Saturday which aims to foster a creative discussion regarding such progressive matters and perpetual revolutions at the doorsteps.

The event is being held in three sessions on the respective topics comprising ‘The influence of social media in OTT’ ‘Television and OTT - The shift in consumption pattern and ‘Cinema-Covid-OTT. Around 30 experts from the industry will take part in the discussions which will be moderated by Association of Malayalam Movie Artists general secretary Idavela babu. For registration: roadtripinno.com/virtualsummit

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cinema halls Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp