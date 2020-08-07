150 days and counting: Coronavirus continues to play villain in theatres

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was on March 10 that film theatres in Kerala had been closed down as part of Covid-19 preventive measures. Even 150 days on, there is not even a glimmer of hope for the exhibitors in the state as the theatres will remain shut till August-end.

The office-bearers of the Kerala Film Chamber has already made it clear that priority will be given for those movies which had been completed before the nation-wide lockdown kicked in on March 24.

Meanwhile, Love produced by Ashiq Usman and directed by Khalid Rehman was completed last month. Though the producer has not given a clue on its release, the movie which was entirely shot indoors, was completed while maintaining social distancing. Another movie- Tsunami - some of the portions of which had been filmed prior ro the lockdown, was also completed in Kochi.

Superstars, including Mammootty and Mohanlal, have not even carried out dubbing works in the last 150 days. Mohanlal is in Chennai, while Mammootty prefers to stay in his house near Elamkulam in Kochi. However, star kid, Dulquer Salman had completed dubbing for the movie ‘Kurupp’, his production venture, as soon as the unlocking process began.

Industry experts said most of the producers and exhibitors have now taken a wait and watch approach. Film activities will be minimal even if the restrictions are lifted and life limps back to normalcy. “We do not know what will be the situation even if the theatres reopen. We do not know whether people will come to theatres in the first few months. All we can do is to wait and watch,” said Siyad Koker, president, distributors’ association.

Experts said film and TV will also adopt various technologies related to distribution and delivery methods. Roadtrip innovations, a technology research and production company, is planning to organise a one-day media virtual summit on Saturday which aims to foster a creative discussion regarding such progressive matters and perpetual revolutions at the doorsteps.

The event is being held in three sessions on the respective topics comprising ‘The influence of social media in OTT’ ‘Television and OTT - The shift in consumption pattern and ‘Cinema-Covid-OTT. Around 30 experts from the industry will take part in the discussions which will be moderated by Association of Malayalam Movie Artists general secretary Idavela babu. For registration: roadtripinno.com/virtualsummit