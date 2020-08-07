STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight long-distance trains connecting Kerala via Konkan route diverted due to landslide

The wall inside Pernem tunnel between Pernem and Madure stations has collapsed due to the landslide as well.

Published: 07th August 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 11:36 AM

Rain, Kozhikode, Kerala

The Met Department has sounded a red alert in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Thursday and orange alert for three days from Friday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rains and landslide along the Konkan route has forced railways to divert eight long distance trains connecting Kerala via Pune.

ALSO READ | Five dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Kerala's Munnar 

Some of the trains diverted are:

  • Train no 02617 and 02618 Ernakulam Jn - Hazrat Nizamuddin daily super fast diverted till August 20 

  • Train no 06346 and 06345 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus daily special train diverted till August 20

  • Train no 02432 New Delhi - Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani super fast triple weekly special train diverted on August 9, 11, 12, 16 and 18

  • Train no 02431 New Delhi - Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani super fast triple weekly special train diverted on August  11, 13, 14,  18

  • Train no 02284 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn Duronto weekly special train diverted on August 8 and 15

  • Train no 02283 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn Duronto weekly special train diverted on August 11 and 18

For passenger enquiries call 022-27587939, 10722

