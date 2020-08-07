Eight long-distance trains connecting Kerala via Konkan route diverted due to landslide

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rains and landslide along the Konkan route has forced railways to divert eight long distance trains connecting Kerala via Pune.

The wall inside Pernem tunnel between Pernem and Madure stations has collapsed due to the landslide as well.

Some of the trains diverted are:

Train no 02617 and 02618 Ernakulam Jn - Hazrat Nizamuddin daily super fast diverted till August 20

Train no 06346 and 06345 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus daily special train diverted till August 20

Train no 02432 New Delhi - Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani super fast triple weekly special train diverted on August 9, 11, 12, 16 and 18

Train no 02431 New Delhi - Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani super fast triple weekly special train diverted on August 11, 13, 14, 18

Train no 02284 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn Duronto weekly special train diverted on August 8 and 15

Train no 02283 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn Duronto weekly special train diverted on August 11 and 18

For passenger enquiries call 022-27587939, 10722