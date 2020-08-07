Fresh guidelines for conducting Independence Day celebrations

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 situation has prompted the government to celebrate the 74th Independence Day in a subdued manner. With no let-up in Covid-19 cases, the celebrations will be brought under tough restrictions such as a complete ban on participation of the public, schoolchildren and senior citizens and exclusion of march past of contingents.

B Sunilkumar, joint secretary to government and state protocol officer, issued the guidelines on conducting the 74th Independence Day in the state. “Unlike previous years, no refreshments will be served at the venue. No medals shall be presented. Presentation or investiture of any sort is deferred. Parade shall be ceremonial and the public are not permitted to gather at the place. The maximum number of invitees shall be 100 and the maximum number of contingents shall be three to five,” the guidelines state.

Meanwhile, as part of showing respect to doctors and other health staff, the government has directed district collectors to invite them to witness the function. “Three doctors, two nurses, two paramedics, two sanitation workers and three Covid-cured persons shall invariably be invited to witness the function. This may be the first time in the history that health workers are invited to Independence Day celebration as special guests,” said a top government official. The government also directed district collectors and police chiefs to follow Covid protocol during the function. “All contingents and invitees shall be subjected to thermal scanning at the entrance,” the guidelines read.