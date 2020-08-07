STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala landslide a terrible tragedy: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

Published: 07th August 2020 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 11:28 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the death of those killed in the landslide in Kerala's Idukki district and urged the state government to bring those who are feared trapped to safety.

At least 15 people were killed and around 50 others feared trapped in debris after a landslide triggered by heavy rains flattened a row of dwelling units of tea estate workers at Pettimudi in Rajamala in the high-range district in Kerala early Friday, police and officials said.

"My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the landslide in Munnar, Kerala. I request the State Government to bring those trapped to safety. I urge all the Congress workers to assist in the rescue and relief work," he said on Twitter.

"The yearly flooding and landslides in Kerala are a grim reminder that we have to work harder to protect our environment and create sustainable development models that allow us to cope with changing weather patterns and extreme climatic disturbances," the former Congress chief said in his Facebook post.

Gandhi said the heavy rains in Kerala have resulted in floods and a massive landslide in which many have lost their lives.

"This is a terrible tragedy. I urge all our Congress party workers and leaders to lend a helping hand at this time and do whatever they can to mitigate the suffering of our brothers and sisters who are in need of help," he said.

The MP from Wayanad said he was particularly concerned about his parliamentary constituency and "I'm closely tracking the situation over there".

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 15 people who got trapped in the debris were rescued and a special officer has been appointed to coordinate the relief operations.

The incident is said to have occurred in the early morning hours when a huge mound of earth fell on the "row houses" and two children and five women were among the deceased, most of whom were plantation workers from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Rahul Gandhi Kerala Landslide Munnar Landsilde
