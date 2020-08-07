STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Power lines snapped due to heavy rains in Kerala's Palakkad, restoration work underway

Power lines to the 33 KV tower on the ghat road in Attapadi, which collapsed due to the heavy showers, are yet to be connected and it is expected that it will be ready only by Friday evening.

Published: 07th August 2020 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala monsoon, Rain

Heavy rainfall lashes Kerala. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Torrential rains have snapped power connections in the ghat sections of Attappadi and Nelliampathy, which is expected to be restored in parts of Attappadi, that has been in the dark for almost four days.

Power lines to the 33 KV tower on the ghat road in Attapadi, which collapsed due to the heavy showers, are yet to be connected and it is expected that it will be ready only by Friday evening.

Heavy rains and the excess water flow in the Mandhampotti canal had also hampered restoration works.

ALSO READ | Twelve dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Kerala's Munnar

Three posts that collapsed due to rains in Vettiyoor have been restored, said officials of the KSEB in Agali where twelve houses were fully damaged and 10 partially, after uprooted trees fell on them.

The three rivers—Bhavani, Siruvani and Varga are all in spate as their banks were overflowing due to heavy rains in the Upper Bhavani and Silent valley forests.

Consequently, the Thazhe Bhoothayar and  Edavani adivasi settlements have been isolated from the mainstream.

Trees have fallen on the ghat road leading from Mannarkad to Attappadi. Crops too have suffered large scale damage.

ALSO READ | Munnar landslide: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks Air Force choppers for rescue operations

A four member NDRF team which has arrived in Palakkad to undertake rescue operations reached Attappadi on Friday.

Dams: The three shutters of the Kanhirapuzha dam has been raised to 110 centimeters. The water level today was 94.22 meters. The maximum storage level is 97.5 metres.

Nelliampathy: Two landslides were reported at Marapaalam near the Cherunelli estate on the Nenmara –Nelliampathy road.

In the 2018 floods, the Kundurchola bridge near Marapaalam was washed away. Restoration work of the bridge has not been completed to date.

In five places in Nelliampathy, trees have fallen on power lines and disrupted supply.

Rainfall: The district has received between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rainfall till Thursday evening.

Relief camps: Two relief camps have been opened – One in Attappadi at the Sholayur Government tribal higher secondary school and the other in Palakkayam Darul Farkhan Girls home.

Fourteen people from 3 families have been lodged in the Sholayur camp and 20 members of eight families in the Palakkayam camp.

KSEB: KSEB lines running 48.79 kilomretres have been damaged in the rains. In addition 347 posts and two transformers have also been damaged in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Palakkad Kerala rains Kerala floods Palakkad rains
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp