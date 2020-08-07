Power lines snapped due to heavy rains in Kerala's Palakkad, restoration work underway

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Torrential rains have snapped power connections in the ghat sections of Attappadi and Nelliampathy, which is expected to be restored in parts of Attappadi, that has been in the dark for almost four days.

Power lines to the 33 KV tower on the ghat road in Attapadi, which collapsed due to the heavy showers, are yet to be connected and it is expected that it will be ready only by Friday evening.

Heavy rains and the excess water flow in the Mandhampotti canal had also hampered restoration works.

Three posts that collapsed due to rains in Vettiyoor have been restored, said officials of the KSEB in Agali where twelve houses were fully damaged and 10 partially, after uprooted trees fell on them.

The three rivers—Bhavani, Siruvani and Varga are all in spate as their banks were overflowing due to heavy rains in the Upper Bhavani and Silent valley forests.

Consequently, the Thazhe Bhoothayar and Edavani adivasi settlements have been isolated from the mainstream.

Trees have fallen on the ghat road leading from Mannarkad to Attappadi. Crops too have suffered large scale damage.

A four member NDRF team which has arrived in Palakkad to undertake rescue operations reached Attappadi on Friday.

Dams: The three shutters of the Kanhirapuzha dam has been raised to 110 centimeters. The water level today was 94.22 meters. The maximum storage level is 97.5 metres.

Nelliampathy: Two landslides were reported at Marapaalam near the Cherunelli estate on the Nenmara –Nelliampathy road.

In the 2018 floods, the Kundurchola bridge near Marapaalam was washed away. Restoration work of the bridge has not been completed to date.

In five places in Nelliampathy, trees have fallen on power lines and disrupted supply.

Rainfall: The district has received between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rainfall till Thursday evening.

Relief camps: Two relief camps have been opened – One in Attappadi at the Sholayur Government tribal higher secondary school and the other in Palakkayam Darul Farkhan Girls home.

Fourteen people from 3 families have been lodged in the Sholayur camp and 20 members of eight families in the Palakkayam camp.

KSEB: KSEB lines running 48.79 kilomretres have been damaged in the rains. In addition 347 posts and two transformers have also been damaged in the district.