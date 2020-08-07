Rivers in full spate, one killed, red alert sounded in Malappuram

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Heavy rain continued to pound the state on Thursday with the high ranges facing the brunt of nature’s fury. All major rivers are in spate and low-lying areas have been inundated, rekindling memories of the monsoon mayhem in the past two seasons. The torrential rain accompanied by strong winds uprooted trees, damaged houses, snapped power lines and disrupted road traffic.Incidents of landslide have been reported from Wayanad, Malappuram and Idukki districts.

As many as nine houses were destroyed completely and 378 partially. A KSEB worker died after a tree fell on him at Manchammoola near Nedumangadu.B Ajayakumar, a 43-year-old mazdoor, was on his way to the Nedumangad KSEB office when the incident occurred. A three-year-old boy sustained a head injury after a tree fell on his house at Anchal in Kollam.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across the state until August 9.“Yesterday’s (Wednesday) well-marked low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal now lies as a low pressure area over southwest Madhya Pradesh.

Strong southwesterly/westerly monsoonal flow over the Arabian Sea with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph is very likely to continue to prevail till August 8. Another low pressure area is likely to develop over west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around August 9,” the forecast said. The IMD has sounded a red alert for Malappuram on Friday and orange alert for eight other central and northern districts.

National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed at Nilambur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Idukki. Idukki district witnessed a series of landslides and mudslides on Thursday. According to the district disaster management office, five landslides were reported till 11 pm. The flow of debris from a landslide site caused flooding in Elappara town. Chinnar, Kozhikkanam, Annan Thampi Mala and Cheruthoni also witnessed landslides. However, there was no casualty. Road traffic has been affected due to landslips at Kattappana, Kuttikkanam and Kumily.

Meanwhile, the carcass of a wild elephant was seen floating down the river at Neriamangalam in Ernakulam.Around 52 relief camps have been opened across the state where 2,261 people from 621 families are accommodated. However, people are reluctant to move to camps due to the fear of Covid.The shutters of Neyyar and Peppara dams in Thiruvananthapuram, Malankara, Lower Periyar and Kallarkutty dams in Idukki, and Mangalam and Kanjirappuzha dams in Palakkad were raised as the inflow to the reservoirs increased. The water level in Banasurasagar dam in Wayanad has been rising alarmingly. If heavy rain continues for four days, KSEB will have to open the floodgates of the dam.

“The full reservoir level of Banasurasagar is 775.6m and the water level has reached 768m. If rain continues, we will be forced to release water. But the water level in Idukki, Idamalayar and Sabarigiri projects is low and there is no need to release water from these dams,” KSEB chairman N S Pillai told TNIE.

Major rivers like Periyar, Chalakudy, Meenachil, Bhavani, Chaliyar, Iruvazhanjipuzha, Kallada and Neyyar have breached their banks and the coastal districts are facing a flood-like situation as the water is not flowing into the sea due to high waves triggered by strong winds. Coastal areas like Chellanam in Ernakulam district are facing a raging sea with tidal waves having inundated almost all houses in five wards of Chellanam panchayat.

Wayanad continues to experience heavy rainfall. Vythiri received 18cm rainfall and Mananthavady 19cm during the 24 hours that ended on Thursday morning. As many as 1,396 people were shifted to 30 relief camps in Wayanad district.

