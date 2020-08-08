STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Idukki landslide: He trudged 4 km through mounds of slush to call for help

It was around 10.30pm on Thursday when mounds of slush came rolling down the Pettimudi hills with a roaring sound, bulldozing the workers’ quarters located in the valley like cardboard boxes.

Published: 08th August 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Meghanathan

By Manoj Viswanathan & P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: It was around 10.30 pm on Thursday when mounds of slush came rolling down the Pettimudi hills with a roaring sound, bulldozing the workers’ quarters located in the valley like cardboard boxes. The workers’ families who were in deep slumber did not get the time to run out. Two families staying in the two quarters located at the end of the lane were lucky to escape the fury of nature. The outside world came to know about the incident only at 7am, around eight hours after the tragedy.

Chennayya, a worker who ran out of the house hearing the sound, couldn’t understand the tragedy unveiling right in front of his eyes. He could figure out the remains of some houses at some distance. Around 4am, he managed to wade through the slush and debris to reach the quarters were estate assistant supervisor Meghanathan was staying. He woke up Meghanathan and both of them tried to search the scene. They could see water gushing down the hillock and mounds of slush spreading all around.

As there was no communication facility, Meghanathan decided to walk all the way to the Nemakkad estate division office located 4km away and inform the supervisor. It was not easy to reach the place as huge trees, mounds of slush and rocks blocked the way. He managed to reach the office around 7am. The estate supervisor rushed to Rajamala and informed police and forest officers.

“We could not inform the police or estate authorities as there was no communication network. Heavy rain lashed the area around 4am that worsened the situation. I went to the estate office and urged the field officer to send somebody to help. We gathered some workers and were able to save two families,” said Meghanathan.

“I got the information around 7am and rushed to the spot along with revenue officers, police and Kanan Devan estate officers. It was difficult to reach the spot as the Periyavara bridge was washed away and the road was full of slush and debris. We walked around 4km to reach the spot. It was a heart-rending scene as there was no sign of the workers’ quarters in the area. Cement blocks, pieces of wood and roofing sheets were found strewn around the entire valley,” said Idukki district panchayat member Vijayakumar.

Civilians are not allowed to enter Rajamala and Pettimudi as it is a protected zone for Nilgiri Tahrs. Only Kanan Devan estate workers stay at Pettimudi and there’s no transport system. The communication facility was not working as there had been no power supply in the area for the past few days and the BSNL tower was not functioning due to the power failure.

