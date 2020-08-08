STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Idukki landslide: Rs 5 lakh solatium for kin of deceased, govt to bear treatment cost of injured

Special medical teams have been deployed from Ernakulam and Kottayam districts to Rajamala.

Published: 08th August 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Fire and Rescue Services personnel recover bodies from the landslide spot at Pettimudi in Rajamala in Idukki | SHIYAMI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will provide Rs 5 lakh as solatium to the families of those killed in the landslide at Pettimudi in the Rajamala in Idukki and also bear the entire treatment expenses of those injured in the calamity, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Pettimudi had no previous history of landslides and the news of the tragedy, which occurred in the early hours of the day, emerged after many hours. As a bridge on the approach road was washed away, the personnel could not reach the disaster spot on time, thereby delaying rescue operations, Pinarayi said.

Four settlements with 30 rooms each, in which around 80 people were housed, were completely destroyed. While 15 people died, an equal number were rescued. The search is on for the remaining people, the chief minister said during the media briefing here on Friday.

The deceased are Gandhiraj, 48, Sivakami, 35, Vishal, 12, Murukan, 46, Rajalakshmi, 40, Mayilsamy, 49, Kannan, 40, Annadurai, 44, Rajeshwari, 43, Kousalya, 25, Thapasiyammal, 42, Sindhu, 13, Nitish, 25, Paneerselvam, 50, and Ganeshan, 40. While three of the injured were admitted to MOSC Medical College Hospital at Kolenchery, one person was taken to Tata General Hospital at Munnar.

The chief minister said the fire force and police personnel led by a sub-collector, along with the local people, carried out the rescue work. An NDRF team would join rescue efforts and arrangements have been made to carry out rescue even during the night, he said.

In the wake of heavy rain, a team of NDRF was sent to Idukki earlier but they were pre-occupied with some rescue operations in Kottayam en route. The team set out for Rajamala in the morning. Another NDRF team based in Thrissur has also been deployed at Rajamala. Besides, a 50-member team trained by Fire and Rescue Services has been deployed from Ernakulam.

Though deploying rescue teams via chopper was considered in the morning after consultation with the Air Force, the plan was dropped due to inclement weather.

Crime Branch IG Gopesh Aggarwal has been appointed the special officer to coordinate rescue work in Rajamala. Crime Branch SP Sudarshanan will coordinate handing over of bodies after completing legal formalities.

While Ernakulam Range IG Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar will lead the rescue efforts at Rajamala, Idukki district police chief R Karuppuswamy will camp in Munnar to coordinate the same. Additional police personnel from other districts have been rushed to the mishap site. Police across the state have been asked to be on high alert, the chief minister said.

Special medical teams have been deployed from Ernakulam and Kottayam districts to Rajamala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
landslide Idukki Heavy rainfall monsoon munnar
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp