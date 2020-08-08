Idukki landslide: Rs 5 lakh solatium for kin of deceased, govt to bear treatment cost of injured

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will provide Rs 5 lakh as solatium to the families of those killed in the landslide at Pettimudi in the Rajamala in Idukki and also bear the entire treatment expenses of those injured in the calamity, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Pettimudi had no previous history of landslides and the news of the tragedy, which occurred in the early hours of the day, emerged after many hours. As a bridge on the approach road was washed away, the personnel could not reach the disaster spot on time, thereby delaying rescue operations, Pinarayi said.

Four settlements with 30 rooms each, in which around 80 people were housed, were completely destroyed. While 15 people died, an equal number were rescued. The search is on for the remaining people, the chief minister said during the media briefing here on Friday.

The deceased are Gandhiraj, 48, Sivakami, 35, Vishal, 12, Murukan, 46, Rajalakshmi, 40, Mayilsamy, 49, Kannan, 40, Annadurai, 44, Rajeshwari, 43, Kousalya, 25, Thapasiyammal, 42, Sindhu, 13, Nitish, 25, Paneerselvam, 50, and Ganeshan, 40. While three of the injured were admitted to MOSC Medical College Hospital at Kolenchery, one person was taken to Tata General Hospital at Munnar.

The chief minister said the fire force and police personnel led by a sub-collector, along with the local people, carried out the rescue work. An NDRF team would join rescue efforts and arrangements have been made to carry out rescue even during the night, he said.

In the wake of heavy rain, a team of NDRF was sent to Idukki earlier but they were pre-occupied with some rescue operations in Kottayam en route. The team set out for Rajamala in the morning. Another NDRF team based in Thrissur has also been deployed at Rajamala. Besides, a 50-member team trained by Fire and Rescue Services has been deployed from Ernakulam.

Though deploying rescue teams via chopper was considered in the morning after consultation with the Air Force, the plan was dropped due to inclement weather.

Crime Branch IG Gopesh Aggarwal has been appointed the special officer to coordinate rescue work in Rajamala. Crime Branch SP Sudarshanan will coordinate handing over of bodies after completing legal formalities.

While Ernakulam Range IG Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar will lead the rescue efforts at Rajamala, Idukki district police chief R Karuppuswamy will camp in Munnar to coordinate the same. Additional police personnel from other districts have been rushed to the mishap site. Police across the state have been asked to be on high alert, the chief minister said.

Special medical teams have been deployed from Ernakulam and Kottayam districts to Rajamala.