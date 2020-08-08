Kerala plane crash: All first responders asked to go into quarantine after dead passenger tests COVID positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has asked all people who participated in the rescue operations in the plane mishap in Karipur to go on quarantine. The advisory came after the district administration confirmed that one passenger who died in the mishap tested COVID positive.

Tests of all passengers are progressing, officers said. Around 500 persons, who participated in the rescue operations will have to go on quarantine, it is learnt.

Health Minister KK Shailaja, in a statement issued on Saturday morning, thanked the rescue workers and asked them to follow the COVID protocol.

"Local residents, airport staff, volunteers, health workers, police and fire force personnel, ambulance staff, drivers and media personnel worked together at the site. Many could not follow the COVID protocol in their efforts to save the maximum number of lives. Since the airport falls in a containment zone, all rescue workers should maintain a vigil for their personal safety and for the safety of the society" she said.

ALSO READ | Death toll reaches 19, 15 under treatment with severe injuries

"All should go on quarantine and their COVID test will be conducted. They are requested to contact the health department today itself, " she added.

The contact numbers are:

1056 and 0471 2552056. Those in Malappuram may call over 0483 2733251, 2733252, 2733253 and Kozhikode over 0495 2376063, 2371471, 2373901

Those killed in the mishap belonged to districts such as Malappuram, Kozhikode and Palakkad.

Those confirmed dead in the mishap are:

1. Mohammad Riyaz VP (24), Palakkad

2. Shaheer Ziyad (38), Malappuram

3. Lailabi K V (51), Malappuram

4. Rajeevan Chekkaraparamabil (61), Kozhikode

5. Manal Ahammad (25), Kozhikode

6. Sharafuddeen (35), Kozhikode

7. Janaki Kunnoth (55), Kozhikode

8. Azam Mohammad Chembayi (1), Kozhikode

9. Shantha Marakkat (59), Malappuram

10. Akhilesh Kumar (crew member)

11. Deepak Sathe (crew member)

12. Sudheer Variyath (45), Malappuram

13. Shaiza Fathima (2), Malappuram

14. Ramya Muraleedhran (32), Kozhikode

15. Ayisha Dua (2), Palakkad

16. Shivathmika (5), Kozhikode

17. Shenobia (40), Kozhikode

18. Shahina Bhanu (29), Kozhikode