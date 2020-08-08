STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala plane crash: All first responders asked to go into quarantine after dead passenger tests COVID positive

Tests of all passengers are progressing, officers said. Around 500 persons participated in the rescue operations.

Published: 08th August 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 17 persons including the pilots died and over 40 grievously injured due to the accident. (Photo | PTI)

On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At le

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has asked all people who participated in the rescue operations in the plane mishap in Karipur to go on quarantine. The advisory came after the district administration confirmed that one passenger who died in the mishap tested COVID positive.

Tests of all passengers are progressing, officers said. Around 500 persons, who participated in the rescue operations will have to go on quarantine, it is learnt.

Health Minister KK Shailaja, in a statement issued on Saturday morning, thanked the rescue workers and asked them to follow the COVID protocol.

"Local residents, airport staff, volunteers, health workers, police and fire force personnel, ambulance staff, drivers and media personnel worked together at the site. Many could not follow the COVID protocol in their efforts to save the maximum number of lives. Since the airport falls in a containment zone, all rescue workers should maintain a vigil for their personal safety and for the safety of the society" she said.

ALSO READ | Death toll reaches 19, 15 under treatment with severe injuries

"All should go on quarantine and their COVID test will be conducted. They are requested to contact the health department today itself, " she added.

The contact numbers are: 
1056 and 0471 2552056. Those in Malappuram may call over 0483 2733251, 2733252, 2733253 and Kozhikode over 0495 2376063, 2371471, 2373901

Those killed in the mishap belonged to districts such as Malappuram, Kozhikode and Palakkad.
Those confirmed dead in the mishap are:

1. Mohammad Riyaz VP (24), Palakkad
2. Shaheer Ziyad (38), Malappuram
3. Lailabi K V (51), Malappuram
4. Rajeevan Chekkaraparamabil (61), Kozhikode
5. Manal Ahammad (25), Kozhikode
6. Sharafuddeen (35), Kozhikode
7. Janaki Kunnoth (55), Kozhikode
8. Azam Mohammad Chembayi (1), Kozhikode
9. Shantha Marakkat (59), Malappuram
10. Akhilesh Kumar (crew member)
11. Deepak Sathe (crew member)
12. Sudheer Variyath (45), Malappuram
13. Shaiza Fathima (2), Malappuram
14. Ramya Muraleedhran (32), Kozhikode
15. Ayisha Dua (2), Palakkad
16. Shivathmika (5), Kozhikode
17. Shenobia (40), Kozhikode
18. Shahina Bhanu (29), Kozhikode

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kozhikode plane crash Kerala plane crash Calicut airport Coronavirus COVID-19 Karipur airport KK Shailaja
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp