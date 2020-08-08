STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala plane crash: Aviation Minister announces Rs 10 lakh interim relief for kin of victims

Puri said reasons for the mishap are being investigated and it will be premature for him to speculate on what the precise cause of the accident was.

Published: 08th August 2020 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Army personnel stand guard at the site of the wreckage of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur. (Photo| ANI)

By Online Desk

KOZHIKODE: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday announced an interim relief of Rs 10 lakh for the victims of Air India Express crash at the Karipur airport.

The IX 1344 Dubai-Calicut plane with 190 people on board skidded off the table-top runway while landing at Calicut International Airport at 7.40 pm, fell on to a road below and broke into two on Friday night killing up to 19 passengers.

Addressing the media after visiting the accident site along with his ministerial colleague V Muraleedharan and MPs P K Kunhalikutty and M K Raghavan, the Minister also announced Rs 2 lakh each for those who have suffered serious injuries and Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.

"This is over and above all the other compensations, which might be forthcoming from different agencies, insurance of the aircraft etc," he said.

"All parts of the system including the Airports Authority, DGCA, AAIB and all other agencies are cooperating, two black boxes have been found," the Minister said.

Those killed in the mishap belonged to districts such as Malappuram, Kozhikode and Palakkad.
 

Those confirmed dead in the mishap are:

1. Mohammad Riyaz VP (24), Palakkad
2. Shaheer Ziyad (38), Malappuram
3. Lailabi K V (51), Malappuram
4. Rajeevan Chekkaraparamabil (61), Kozhikode
5. Manal Ahammad (25), Kozhikode
6. Sharafuddeen (35), Kozhikode
7. Janaki Kunnoth (55), Kozhikode
8. Azam Mohammad Chembayi (1), Kozhikode
9. Shantha Marakkat (59), Malappuram
10. Akhilesh Kumar (crew member)
11. Deepak Sathe (crew member)
12. Sudheer Variyath (45), Malappuram
13. Shaiza Fathima (2), Malappuram
14. Ramya Muraleedhran (32), Kozhikode
15. Ayisha Dua (2), Palakkad
16. Shivathmika (5), Kozhikode
17. Shenobia (40), Kozhikode
18. Shahina Bhanu (29), Kozhikode

(With PTI inputs)

