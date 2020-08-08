STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala plane crash: Death toll reaches 18, 15 under treatment with severe injuries

Many people with minor injuries were discharged from the hospitals on Friday night itself, said minister KT Jaleel.

Published: 08th August 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

The rescue operations at the Karipur airport were completed by Friday midnight. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIPPUR: Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel has confirmed 18 deaths in the Kozhikode airport plane accident. 

The dead bodies have been shifted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. "COVID tests will be conducted on dead bodies. Post mortem of the COVID 19 negative persons will then be conducted. Around 15 people are under treatment with severe injuries in various hospitals. Many people with minor injuries were discharged from the hospitals on Friday night itself," said Jaleel.

ALSO READ | Air India flight splits into two after skidding off Calicut airport runway, pilots among 19 dead

The rescue operations in the accident were completed by Friday midnight. Airport authorities, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local people led the rescue operations. "Immediately after the incident, we could start the rescue operations. The joint efforts of all departments and the local people made the rescue operations smoother," said Minister for Local Self Governments A C Moideen said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has visited the airport in the morning. The DGCA authorities have begun an investigation to find out the reason behind the accident. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, health minister KK Shailaja, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and state police chief Lokanath Behera will also visit the accident spot in the morning.

Names of the passengers who died in the accident: 

1. Mohammad Riyaz VP (24), Palakkad 
2. Shaheer Ziyad (38), Malappuram 
3. Lailabi K V (51), Malappuram 
4. Rajeevan Chekkaraparamabil (61), Kozhikode 
5. Manal Ahammad (25), Kozhikode 
6. Sharafuddeen (35), Kozhikode 
7. Janaki Kunnoth (55), Kozhikode 
8. Azam Mohammad Chembayi (1), Kozhikode 
9. Shantha Marakkat (59), Malappuram 
10. Akhilesh Kumar (Co-pilot) 
11. Deepak Sathe (Pilot) 
12. Sudheer Variyath (45), Malappuram 
13. Shaiza Fathima (2), Malappuram 
14. Ramya Muraleedhran (32), Kozhikode 
15. Ayisha Dua (2), Palakkad 
16. Shivathmika (5), Kozhikode 
17. Shenobia (40), Kozhikode 
18. Shahina Bhanu (29), Kozhikode
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kozhikode plane crash Calicut airport Kerala plane crash Air India
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp