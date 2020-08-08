Kozhikode air mishap: One-year-old Azam's maiden journey to Kerala turned out to be his last

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: One-year-old Azam Muhammad did not set foot on his homeland.

The son of Kozhikode Vellimadukunnu native Nijaz and Sahira Banu was born in Dubai and Friday's maiden journey to Kerala to see his maternal grandfather Mohammed Master and other relatives turned out to be his final one.

In the mishap, his mother, 29-year old Sahira Banu too succumbed. Azam's siblings; 8-year old Iahan Muhammad and 4-year old Mariyam Ninth Muhammad sustained injuries and are recuperating in two different hospitals in the district.

Azam was on the lap of his mother on the flight at the time of the landing.

"Nijaz and family are in Dubai for the past 10 years. Banu and three kids boarded the flight from Dubai on Friday and Nijaz preferred to stay back. Only Banu's mother Sakeena had seen the infant as she was in Dubai to assist during the delivery," said Banu's relative Karasserry native T Aziz to The New Indian Express.

All the relatives, particularly Mohammed Master, father of Sahira Banu, a retired teacher, were eagerly waiting to see Azam.

A native of Kakkad, Karasserry in Mukkam, Sahira was married to Vellimadukunnu native Nijaz.

After the mishap on Friday early night, Sahira was admitted to a private hospital in Kondotty. She breathed her last there.

Azam died at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital while Mariyam was admitted to Baby Memorial Hospital and later shifted to Meitra Hospital.

"We were scrambling to find out where the kids are last night. Their presence was confirmed in two separate hospitals by 2 am. Both kids are out of danger," Aziz said.