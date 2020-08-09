Covid-19: 94 infected through local transmission among 101 new cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam on Saturday reported 101 Covid positive cases. Out of the 101, ninety-four persons got infected through local transmission. According to the health department, source of infection of as many as 13 persons is unknown.

Along those infected includes two healthcare workers as well a 34-year-old Fort Kochi native and a 23-year-old Idukki native. With this, nearly 70 healthcare workers have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the district so far.

Five persons hailing from Chellanam cluster has been tested positive, 12 from Thrikkakara, five from Nellikuzhi, and eight hailing from Fort Kochi tested positive for Covid-19 on the day.

Among those who tested positive include a 28-year-old fire force personnel at Aluva and a native of Thiruvananthapuram district.

Meanwhile, 62 persons recovered from the illness and got discharged. With this, a total of 1,237 persons are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district.

According to health officials, 804 people are under-going treatment at CFLTCs in the district. Out of the 140 centres, patients have been admitted to 11 CFLTCs. Meanwhile, as per Dr A Fathahudeen, nodal officer for Covid at the Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, six patients are in critical condition at MCH.

One more succcumbs to virus

Ernakulam reported another Covid death. 68-year-old Gopi, a resident of Palluruthy, died at Government Medical College, Kalamassery, on Saturday. According to the hospital authorities, he had liver and kidney ailments.