STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kozhikode plane crash: Rescuers braved incessant rain, Covid fear

Selfless service rendered by local residents and volunteers helped carry out relief and rescue operations without a hitch

Published: 09th August 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue operations were completed within four hours

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Amid the numbing tragedy caused by the plane crash at the Kozhikode airport on Friday, what shone through in the hour of overpowering grief was the selfless service rendered by the people in Malappuram. Their commitment to the cause ensured that the relief and rescue operations proceeded without a hitch.

Within minutes of the Air India Express crash-landing at the tabletop airport around 7.40pm, several hundred people living nearby rushed to the accident site. 

“We rushed to the area. We saw that the plane had broken in two. Though the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)  initially refused to let us in, later they asked us to help in the rescue  operations as only a few persons from the airport were available in the beginning to carry out the rescue operations,” said Junaid Karipur,  who had participated in the rescue operations.

Responding to the CISF call, more people entered the airport premises for the rescue operation. Those living in the vicinity of the airport got in touch with their contacts through What’sApp, urging their participation.

“It was a distressing sight there. We heard  passengers of the ill-fated aircraft trapped under the debris crying out for help. Some people had sustained severe injuries. So we  pulled them out of the debris and laid them on the ground in a nearby area while waiting for ambulances to arrive. Though initially only one ambulance was available, later the authorities arranged for more ambulances along with rescue workers from fire and rescue services department, police and NDRF,” said Fazal Puthiyakath, another rescuer.

The injured were first taken to  Relief Hospital at Kondotty. When the hospital was filled with patients, we sent the injured to other hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

The rescuers had to cope on two fronts — inclement weather and the Covid threat. It was raining heavily at times during the rescue operation. “We didn’t mind heavy rain or the Covid threat during the rescue operations. Our only thought was saving the  lives of those trapped under the debris,” Puthiyakath added.
After the people were  shifted to the hospitals, a challenge the hospital authorities faced was  the shortage of blood in blood banks. The local people had a solution for the issue as well.

They  immediately spread message through  WhatsApp groups asking people to donate blood. Within minutes, hundreds of people queued up at hospitals in the area, including the Medical College Hospital, Baby Memorial  Hospital and Relief Hospital in Kozhikode to donate blood. Even those who participated in the rescue operations donated blood.

Nawalul  Rahman, who coordinated the blood donation campaign on the day,  said, “Several teams, including mine, had first taken up the issue of blood shortage. We spread the message through social media groups. Following this, around 3,000 people contacted me through calls and  messages, indicating their willingness to donate blood. Many of them went to the  hospitals to donate blood. People who came forward to help  in the hour of need  should be appreciated.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kozhikode plane crash Rescue workers
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp