STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rain fury continues in Kerala: Youth goes 'missing' in Kottayam after car falls in flood water

Justin, a native of Angamaly, is missing and searches by NDRF team is underway, according to the authorities. 

Published: 09th August 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka floods

A man seen walking through flooded plains. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Due to the torrential rains, battering the region for the past couple of days, the flood situation in Kottayam continued to be grim on Sunday morning as major rivers including Meenachil, Manimala and Muvattupuzha started to overflow. 

A youth went missing after the car he was travelling in got caught in the flood waters near Manarcadu. According to the authorities, Justin, a native of Angamaly, is missing and search operation by NDRF team is underway,

Local residents said, the incident occurred around 2.30 am on Sunday when the youth was returning to Kochi after dropping a passenger, who hired the vehicle from CIAL, Nedumbassery, at Kottayam. The car fell into a paddy field near Palamury where road was submerged after a side stream of Meenachil river was overflowing. 

ALSO READ | Idukki landslide: Fast network restoration helped rescue operation

Following the alert by Justin, local residents arrived the spot and involved in taking out the vehicle. While attempting to release the hand brake of the vehicle Justin was caught in the current along with the vehicle and went missing, said police. 

The Meenachil river, which flowed well above the danger mark, breached banks at several points along the Kottayam-Kumarakom route and entered the road. Till Saturday evening, the authorities opened 117 relief camps cross the district, which together accommodated 2,851 persons from 888 families. 

Meanwhile, the receding flood waters caused widespread troubles across the low-lying regions from Vaikom to Changanassery, bringing life across the eastern parts of the district to a complete standstill. 

The vehicular traffic on AC Road has been totally disrupted it got submerged in various locations. Besides, traffic on Ettumanoor-Pala and Pala-Erattupetta roads could not be restored.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala rains Kottayam NDRF
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp