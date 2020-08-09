STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Scenes of agony and distress as Pettimudi searches for answers

The rescue workers managed to pull out nine bodies from the landslide spot till 5.30 pm on Saturday.

Published: 09th August 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Shanmukhayya, who ran to the workers’ quarters to alert the residents about landslide on hearing the roaring sound, looks on as earthmovers remove huge boulders searching for missing people at Pettimu

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

PETTIMUDI: Two days ago, Vishal and Navami spread smiles in the workers’ colony, cracking jokes and cheering everything in their neighbourhood. On Saturday, as rescue workers lifted the bodies of the children from the debris, wails of pain and anguish filled the air. Scenes of agony and distress unravelled at Pettimudi, the estate workers’ colony located 15 km away from Rajamala in Munnar, which was swept away by a devastating landslide on Thursday night.

The earthmover operator spotted a cot and mattress as he removed a boulder from the heap of slush around 11am. Rescue workers rushed to the spot and carefully removed the debris when they stumbled upon the bodies of Vishal and Navami. Digging deeper, they spotted two more bodies — Sivakami and Paneerselvam, the parents of the children. It seems the four-member family left the world in sleep without realising the tragedy.

The rescue workers managed to pull out nine bodies from the landslide spot till 5.30 pm on Saturday. Two days have passed since a portion of the Pettimudi hills came crashing down sweeping away the 40 estate workers quarters in the valley, burying 80 people under heaps of slush and huge boulders. Only 12 people belonging to two families escaped the tragedy and 26 bodies have been recovered. There is no trace of 42 people who were present in the colony when the tragedy struck.

“As per our information, there were 83 people in the colony on Thursday night. There was no power supply in the colony for four days and the mobile network was also not available. People living in the upper colony woke up hearing the sound. But nothing could be done as it was pitch dark,” said ward member M Shantha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pettimudi Landslide
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp