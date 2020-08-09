STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vigilance department and ACB to take over Vanchiyoor sub-treasury fraud case

An amount to the tune of Rs 2.74 crore was allegedly swindled by M R Bijulal by crediting it to his personal account. Later, he transferred the amount to the accounts of his wife and sister.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau will take over the probe in
connection with siphoning of Rs 2.75 crore by a senior treasury accountant of Vanchiyoor Sub-treasury from the District Collector's Special Treasury Savings Bank Account.

The move to take over the probe is in line with the existing rule that stipulates that in case of financial embezzlement above Rs five lakh by a government official, the probe should be conducted by the
Vigilance.

The fraud was committed on separate occassions and more than Rs 67 lakh was splurged by the accused for personal use. The special police team had found out that the only Rs eight lakh remained in his
account, while the rest was used to pay advance for a property for his sister, close his vehicle loan and play online rummy.

Meanwhile, the police team found out that former Sub-Treasury Officer Bhaskaran had revealed his password to Bijulal on March 30 to close the treasury transaction for the day as former was not in the office.

The police team that conducted the probe held a meeting with the Vigilance officials on Friday to discuss the case. They are likely to meet again on Monday to handover the files. The police had also moved
the custody application of Bijulal and are expected to take the accused for collecting evidence to various places, including Wayanad.

The police, meanwhile, is unlikely to arraign Bijulal's wife in the case. They had questioned her once where she reiterated her innocence.

A senior officer said the police as of now has no suspicion of her involvement in the case. But he added that if any information that pops up during further probe points to her involvement, then action will be taken against her.

