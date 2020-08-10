STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Air India Express praises people of Malappuram who rushed to help Kozhikode air crash victims

Expressing its gratitude, the airline in a tweet said it takes not just courage, but a touch of humanity to save a life.

Published: 10th August 2020 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Kozhikode, Kerala, Air India Express, Karipur, Plane crash

The crashed Air India Express flight at the Karipur International Airport. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: People of Malappuram have come in for praise for saving several passengers of the Air India Express plane crash here that left 18 dead, with the carrier saying "Taking a bow to HUMANITY" and "We owe you a lot".

Expressing its gratitude, the airline in a tweet said it takes not just courage, but a touch of humanity to save a life. "Taking a bow to HUMANITY!A standing ovation from our hearts to the PEOPLE OF MALAPPURAM, Kerala, who had showered us with kindness & humanity during the uncertain incident. We owe you a lot!. We at Air India Express take a bow to the people of Malappuram who have risked their own lives to save many. WE OWE YOU!" the airline tweeted.

The AIE flight from Dubai with 190 people on board had overshot the tabletop runway while landing in heavy rains, fallen into into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions on Friday night, claiming 18 lives, including that of the pilot and Co Pilot, and leaving over 100 injured.

The Karipur airport falls in Malappuram district and is about 30 km from Kozhikode. As soon as the mishap occurred, many local people had rushed to offer all help unmindful of the downpour and COVID- 19 fears. They have been described as 'Real Heroes' by many.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had praised the 'fast response' of the local people and officials in being the first to reach the crash site to save the passengers, braving inclement weather and COVID-19 fears, "which made all the difference".

The airport area also comes under a containment zone. As many as 135 locals, 42 police personneland 72 fire force personnel who had participated in the rescue mission have gone on quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Malappuram Collector K Gopalakrishnan is also in quarantine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Air india Kozhikode airport mishap Kerala plane crash Kozhikode air tragedy Malappuram
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • anthony
    One gets reminded of the infamous statement of Maneka Gandhi with her slander on the people of Mallapuram after the death of an elephant that actually took plase in Palghat.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp