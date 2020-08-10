STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ayodhya temple development will favour party, feels CPM

Kodiyeri said the gold smuggling case had not dented the state government’s image and would not nullify its prospects of a second term in the state.

Published: 10th August 2020 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan leaving after a press meet from AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A favourable political situation is evolving for the CPM following the bhoomi pooja ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, the party state committee believes. In its meeting here on Sunday, the committee discussed future plans to leverage this.

The meeting observed that there would be “changes in favour of the Left”, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters. He said the committee has decided to work with secular forces who were facing threat from the BJP in other states.

He said the Centre took over the works from the temple trust in violation of the Supreme Court order.
“The ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation has justified the destruction of the Babri Masjid in retrospect. Secular forces are apprehensive,” said Kodiyeri, who accused the Congress of taking a soft-Hindutva stand on the issue and said it had failed to oppose the BJP or unite secular forces. He also alleged that IUML was cheating people by supporting the Congress. “CPM is not against the Ram temple. However, this is no ordinary temple construction. It is being done at a site where the Babri Masjid once stood,” he said.

Reiterating his allegation that Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala was adopting a helpful stand towards the BJP, Kodiyeri said Chennithala’s personal security officer was a former district office-bearer of the RSS.“I wonder why he chose him despite there being police officers who owe allegiance to the Congress,” he said.

Kodiyeri said the gold smuggling case had not dented the state government’s image and would not nullify its prospects of a second term in the state.

The party will hold satyagrahas at the houses of all its members on August 23 from 4pm to 4.30pm against the Centre’s new National Policy on Education. He said the Congress and IUML failed to oppose the policy even though it robbed the poor, backward classes and minorities of their privileges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayodhya Ayodhya temple CPM Kerala politics Ayodhya Ram Temple BJP RSS
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp