Ayodhya temple development will favour party, feels CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A favourable political situation is evolving for the CPM following the bhoomi pooja ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, the party state committee believes. In its meeting here on Sunday, the committee discussed future plans to leverage this.

The meeting observed that there would be “changes in favour of the Left”, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters. He said the committee has decided to work with secular forces who were facing threat from the BJP in other states.

He said the Centre took over the works from the temple trust in violation of the Supreme Court order.

“The ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation has justified the destruction of the Babri Masjid in retrospect. Secular forces are apprehensive,” said Kodiyeri, who accused the Congress of taking a soft-Hindutva stand on the issue and said it had failed to oppose the BJP or unite secular forces. He also alleged that IUML was cheating people by supporting the Congress. “CPM is not against the Ram temple. However, this is no ordinary temple construction. It is being done at a site where the Babri Masjid once stood,” he said.

Reiterating his allegation that Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala was adopting a helpful stand towards the BJP, Kodiyeri said Chennithala’s personal security officer was a former district office-bearer of the RSS.“I wonder why he chose him despite there being police officers who owe allegiance to the Congress,” he said.

Kodiyeri said the gold smuggling case had not dented the state government’s image and would not nullify its prospects of a second term in the state.

The party will hold satyagrahas at the houses of all its members on August 23 from 4pm to 4.30pm against the Centre’s new National Policy on Education. He said the Congress and IUML failed to oppose the policy even though it robbed the poor, backward classes and minorities of their privileges.