Kerala rains: Watch out for dengue and leptospirosis, health officials warn

Suspected cases of dengue have been reported from Kothamangalam, Kanjoor, and Gandhinagar.

Published: 10th August 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

kerala flood

Kottayam's low-lying areas, especially in the western parts, have flooded already. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ongoing spell of heavy rain has put healthcare workers in the state in a tight spot. As per health officials, fever cases and diseases, including leptospirosis, can go up if the public does not take necessary precautions. If fever cases increase, it will be a double whammy for healthcare workers.

Ernakulam district reported 8,538 fever cases in July against 9,177 in June. In August, 1,345 cases have been reported so far. Meanwhile, dengue cases have come down from 972 in June to 636 in July. However, six dengue deaths were reported in July in the district.

Suspected cases of dengue have been reported from Kothamangalam, Kanjoor, and Gandhinagar. Meanwhile, till August this year, 150 leptospirosis cases were reported in the district.Those residing in P&T and Udaya Colonies were given doxycycline tablets, the areas which were flooded recently in the heavy rain.

“Taking utmost care is the only option. To an extent, self-medication is an option but it should not worsen the situation. Having doxycycline is recommended to prevent leptospirosis. Stagnation of water and flooding due to heavy rain have led to a rise in leptospirosis cases,” said a Kochi-based general physician.
“As we all are into fighting Covid-19, the prime focus of healthcare workers will be on bringing the pandemic under control. There is no need for any panic. Non-Covid patients remain our priority. So admissions and care will be ensured,” said a health official.

Kalamassery Medical College Hospital has been converted into a Covid hospital and Ernakulam General Hospital is short of staff, as seven staff of the hospital have tested positive. Meanwhile, District Medical Officer N K Kuttappan said that ASHA workers are being trained and deputed in various divisions to conduct awareness campaigns. Necessary measures have been taken to handle the situation, he said.

  • A. S. Mathew
    This is another serious crisis along with the covid-19 crisis of India.
    1 day ago reply
