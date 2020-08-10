Kerala youth dies after car falls into floodwater

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A 26-year-old youth died after the car driven by him was caught in gushing floodwater near Manarcad on Sunday. Deceased Justin Joy from Manjapra near Angamaly was a taxi driver at Kochi airport, authorities said.

The residents said the incident occurred around 2.30am when the youth was returning to Kochi after dropping off a passenger at Mallappally. The car fell into a paddy field near Palamury where the road was inundated by a swollen Meenachil river. After Justin, who managed to get out of the car, raised an alarm, people rushed to the spot and began attempts to pull the vehicle out of water.

Residents of Kuttanadu are fleeing on heavy vehicles & boats after police stopped two-wheelers & small cars in many parts of Alappuzha-Changanacherry road. #KeralaRains #KeralaFloods @xpresskerala @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/o4OhrshQE7 — Bechu.S (@bechu_s) August 9, 2020

While trying to release the hand brake, Justin and the vehicle were caught in the torrent, said police. A crane was brought to lift the car from water. The NDRF and Fire and Rescue Services personnel toiled for several hours before Justin’s body trapped inside the vehicle was found around 1.30pm.