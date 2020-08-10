STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kozhikode plane crash: Trauma and shock for prospective grooms’ after brush with death

Fasil’s last trip to Kerala was nine months ago, to attend the last prayers of his mother who had died.

Kerala flight crash

The crashed Air India Express flight at the Karipur International Airport. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Employed in Dubai, Muhammed Fasil, 28, from Kodiyathur in Kozhikode and Parameswaran, 30, from Pattabi in Palakkad had their timings perfected before boarding the Air India Express flight to Kozhikode on August 7.

Muhammed Fasil

Both of them had scheduled their weddings exactly one month of their arrival to their native places, so that they could complete their quarantine during the period and prepare for one of the most important events of their life.

However, the plane mishap dashed all their hopes. And while they survived, the trauma and shock continues to haunt them.

ALSO READ | As debris rained, survivors climbed on wings to escape plane

“Every passenger had a very bad feeling about things inside the flight. My worst experience was walking by the side of two people who had been seated beside me in the flight and were badly injured following the mishap. Though I was able to walk out of the plane, I started bleeding and vomiting blood soon after I got out. I was completely helpless. I could not even help a single person,” Fasil told TNIE, all the while struggling to gather his thoughts.

Fasil’s last trip to Kerala was nine months ago, to attend the last prayers of his mother who had died.

But he gradually got over the trauma of losing his mother demise and decided to marry. 

Parameswaran, who is under treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, said: “I am not thinking about the wedding now. Everything happened in a flash on that day.  I still can’t recall how I survived,” he said.

