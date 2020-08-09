STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kozhikode plane crash: As debris rained, survivors climbed on wings to escape plane

Injured passengers who survived the fatal Air India Express flight shared their  tales of shock and horror of the accident saying that there was no emergency warning.

Published: 09th August 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Army personnel stand guard at the site of the wreckage of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur. (Photo| ANI)

Army personnel stand guard at the site of the wreckage of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur. (File photo| ANI)

By Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: For the survivors of the Air India Express crash at the Kozhikode airport, being alive to tell the tale is a miracle. Ramshad was still in a state of  shock as we spoke to him over the phone after getting caught in the mishap which has so far claimed 18 lives. The 28-year-old had a narrow escape along with his pregnant wife and four-year-old daughter.

ALSO READ| Kozhikode air tragedy: Seven members of 'lucky' family survive

"It was a rainy evening and nothing was visible outside the plane. The tragedy happened within a few seconds after touchdown. On impact, the plane was totally shaken and debris started falling on us. Within seconds, it broke up into two. The front portion was wrecked like a filament bulb.  I and my family jumped on a wing through a window," said Ramshad who runs a mobile shop in Dubai.

They ran away from the area as fast as they could. "We felt the aircraft would explode. Fortunately, it didn’t and later we managed to get to the runway. It is a miracle that we escaped without major injuries. Debris fell on my daughter Shiza Irene and wife Sufaira who is six month pregnant," he said.

Ramshad recalled that while the plane was preparing to land, he felt something was amiss. "I heard a huge sound from the side of a wing just before the first attempt to land. And I had told my wife that there was something wrong with the tyres on the right side of the plane," he said.

ALSO READ| Kozhikode airport mishap: Experts blast DGCA, others for ignoring airport safety audits

Ranjith, another survivor, said he crashed into the tray table when the aircraft touched the ground. "It was all very fast. There was some announcement in the plane but I did not pay attention," he said.

After the aircraft broke into two, he too took the emergency exit and walked on the wing to get out. "The rescue squad reached in less than 10 minutes and then the residents," said Ranjit who worked as a plumber in Dubai.

In the melee, he lost his phone and passport. Meanwhile, his wife Thushara spent 30 anxious minutes in her house at Pathanamthitta. "Someone lent me their phone and I called to her," he said. Ramshad said they had received a landing message and passengers prepared for the same. "The pilot’s first attempt to land ended in failure. We didn’t feel anything wrong as it is quite normal during rainy days. After over 20 minutes, the captain took the second attempt," he said.

But he doesn’t agree with the claim that damage to landing gear led to the mishap. "If there was any such damage, passengers would have been given a warning message. But we didn’t get any emergency message from the crew," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kozhikode air crash Kozhikode air tragedy Air India Express Kozhikode airport Kerala plane mishap
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp