STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kozhikode air tragedy: Seven members of 'lucky' family survive

Seven members of one family survived the Air India Express plane crash in Kerala that claimed the lives of at least 18 co-passengers on Friday.

Published: 09th August 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kozhikode, Kerala, Air India Express, Karipur, Plane crash

The crashed Air India Express flight at the Karipur International Airport. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Seven members of one family survived the Air India Express plane crash in Kerala that claimed the lives of at least 18 co-passengers on Friday. Dubai-based Indian expat Shemir Vadakkan Pathappiriyam was relieved as all the seven members of his and his brother’s family survived. 

Shemir, who works as a logistics manager in Dubai Silicon Oasis, has been making frantic phone calls since Friday evening to different trauma centres in Kerala near the Kozhikode airport to get information of his family members on board the flight.

ALSO READ| Kozhikode airport mishap: Experts blast DGCA, others for ignoring airport safety audits

When he finally managed to speak to his wife, she told him that she and the other family members were rescued by the local people. Shemir’s wife was travelling with their two daughters and a son. His brother Safvan’s wife and their daughter and a son were also on board the Vande Bharat flight from Dubai to Kozhikode.

They were others who were lucky not have been able to board the plane at the last minute. Noufal Moin Vetten, an Ajman resident working as an office boy in a Sharjah school, was booked to travel on the flight and had checked in as per schedule.

Recounting his miraculous escape, Vetten, a resident of Malappuram, Thirunavaya, whose visa was cancelled a week ago, told Gulf News: "I was handed my boarding pass, but when I reached immigration, they told me I had to pay a fine of Dh 1,000 (Rs 20,430) for overstay. I had only Dh 500 (Rs10,215) with me. “When I heard about the crash, I was saddened for all the passengers. But I’m so relieved I missed it. God has been really merciful,’ said Vetten.

ALSO READ| Kozhikode plane crash: Rescuers braved incessant rain, Covid fear

Afsal Parrakodan, a resident of Abu Dhabi, had a similar stroke of luck. “I was feeling very sad and called my mother to tell her I had missed the flight. But a few hours later, when I learnt of the crash, I couldn’t help but feel relieved and thankful to God for saving my life,” said an overwhelmed Parrakodan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shemir Vadakkan Pathappiriyam Air India Express Kozhikode air tragedy Kerala airport mishap Dubai Kozhikode flight Kozhikode msihap survivors
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp