Schoolmates go missing together in Pettimudi landslide

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: Priyadharshini, Nadiya, Rajalakshmi and Vinodhini were always together in their daily journey to the Little Flower Girls High School in Munnar, where the four studied.

On Thursday, the four were together in embracing disaster as well, as a landslide struck their settlement in Pettimudi.

Their bodies are yet to be recovered and they are among the 28 persons who are feared to be still under a massive amount of rubble. Since their school is located 22km away, reaching school on time had been a strenuous task for the students, though Covid had kept them indoors this year.

Priyadharshini was in Class II while Nadiya was a Class VII student. Siblings, Rajalakshmi and Vinodhini were in Class IX and X respectively. Their parents were also swept away by the landslide.