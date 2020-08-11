Heavy rains: Over 22k shifted to relief camps

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though rain fury has slightly abated in the state, the government has opened several relief camps and shifted people from vulnerable areas as a precautionary measure. Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Wayanad and Idukki districts have been hit the worst. A total 686 relief camps have been opened in the state in adherence to Covid protocol, sheltering 22,830 people from 6,967 families.

In Pathanamthitta, 4,657 people from 1,432 families have been shifted to 125 relief camps. They include nearly 400 people aged above 60. “As many as 55 fishermen have set out with 15 country boats from Neendaraka and Azheekal for relief works in Pathanamthitta,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

In Wayanad, the rainfall has eased and water level in Banasura Sagar and Karappuzha dams is under control. There, 4,217 people from 1,232 families are lodged in 81 camps. Of them, 2,312 people are from tribal settlements. Another 11,000 people have shifted to safety in relatives’ houses.

Pinarayi said the situation in Ernakulam was not dangerous as water level of major rivers had not touched the danger mark.In Thiruvananthapuram, 37 houses were totally destroyed and 218 houses were partially damaged in the rain. Around 583 people have been lodged in two relief camps. Pinarayi said the state has already received more rainfall than expected in August. Against 427mm of rainfall expected in the month, the state has received 476mm from August 1 to 10, he said, adding that this was being seen over the past three years.

Small dams of the Irrigation department and KSEB were letting water out in a controlled manner. This will be stopped once water goes below the alert level. Hence people living on the banks of such rivers should exercise caution.

YELLOW ALERT

Districts: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur & Kasaragod

Watch out for:

Isolated heavy fainfall in the range of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours

Crossing of rivers, fishing, swimming prohibited

People living downstream of dams to remain vigilant

People along the coast should watch out for sea erosion

Uprooting of trees likely due to strong winds