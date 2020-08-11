Kerala police's Cyberdome to probe online attacks against journos amid gold smuggling case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala police's Cyberdome and hitech cell will probe cyber attacks on journalists including women. The decision was taken by the police and department heads have been asked to initiate the procedure.

The decision came after the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister and the state police chief.

As per the complaint, several journalists, including women, were being subjected to vicious cyber attacks. The KUWJ said the cyber attacks amounted to an attack on press freedom.

The complaint specifically said Asianet Thiruvananthapuram Bureau Chief K G Kamalesh, Regional Editor R Ajayaghosh and Jaihind journalist Prameela Govindan were targeted by cyber bullies who resorted to personal attacks.

A section of the media has come under organized cyber attacks and character assassination after their reportage on the gold smuggling case ruffled the feathers of some CPM cyber activists.