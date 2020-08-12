Despite heavy rain, KSEB dams record only 58.9% of total storage level

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the state faced a major threat of flood due to incessant rain, KSEB on Tuesday said that the water level in all 18 dams of the board rose to just 2,079.2 million cubic metres (MCM), which is only 58.9 per cent of the total storage capacity. As on Monday, the Idukki dam’s water level stood at 60.31 per cent, while Idamalayar stood at 53.91 per cent, Kakki dam at 59.31 per cent and Sholayar dam at 72.09 per cent. The shutters of Pampa and Kakki dams were downed.