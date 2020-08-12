Munnar estate worker killed in elephant attack 

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A tea estate worker was killed by a wild elephant at Chenduvarai estate in Munnar on Tuesday night.

According to a Munnar division forest officer, the incident occurred around 8.30 pm. Palani, 53, who is a worker of Kanban Devan Hill Plantations company was returning home when he was attacked by the jumbo. The incident occurred inside the eucalyptus plantation of KDHP located around 200 m away from KDHP Chenduvarai factory.

Local residents rushed to the spot hearing the rumblings of the elephant and found the body od Palani with bleeding injuries on his head. On information, police and forest officers reached the spot and shifted the body to Adimali Taluk hospital for postmortem examination.

According to forest officials, the elephant might have hit Palani with its trunk when he was accidentally caught in front of the elephant. There were grievous injuries on his head and face but there were no signs of trampling. But his clothes were torn. The forest team patrolling the area found the elephant roaming in Aruvikkad section and drove the elephant into the forest, said an officer.