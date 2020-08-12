Pinarayi: Cops’ intervention in managing Covid effective

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The intensity with which Covid-19 is spreading in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Malappuram has prompted the government to go for stringent measures. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said police will intensify its intervention in the three districts to keep the infection spread under control. He said a special package will be announced to address problems in the coastal zone. The package will consider the social, economic and cultural specialities at the zone.

“An evaluation of involving the police in managing Covid-19 was done. The feedback so far is that people have welcomed the contact tracing efforts undertaken by the police with the help of health workers. Contact tracing and containment zone detection will be intensified, ensuring their accuracy,” Pinarayi told reporters.He said IG Ashok Yadav and DIG S Surendran would be tasked with keeping the situation in check in Malappuram. They will camp in the district and oversee the containment measures, he said.

“In Alappuzha, Covid-19 spread is continuing in coastal areas and is mainly concentrated in six clusters, Kadakkarapally, Chettikad, Punnapra North, Ambalappuzha South, Vettaikkal and Panavally. In a relief for the state, recoveries from Covid slightly outnumbered new cases of infection on Tuesday. While 1,426 people recovered, 1,417 more people contracted the infection.Pinarayi said it was decided to implement the four programmes introduced by the Kollam City, Kollam Rural and Thrissur City police for statewide implementation, as the models were effective in containing the transmission of the infection from markets.

The state on Tuesday recorded its biggest spike in cases due to local transmission. Of the 1,417 new cases, 1,242 were infected due to local contact. They include 105 cases with unknown sources of infection.

The positive cases also include 62 people who came from abroad, 75 who returned from other states, 36 health workers, one airline crew from Kozhikode and a staff of Kerala Solvent Extractions Ltd, Thrissur. Five Covid deaths were also reported, taking the official tally to 120.

Databank of non-mask wearers

T’Puram: With the state witnessing an uptick of new cases, the state government has decided to ensure the wearing of a facemask by all. For that, a database will be prepared. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the databank will record the details of those violators who were once caught for not wearing masks. If they get caught again for the same offence, the databank will identify them and a fine of I2,000 will be levied on them.