Solar scam-accused Saritha Nair's movie goes viral on social media

Saritha, the prime accused in the solar scam that shook the Kerala politics, handles the role of a police officer in the movie.

Published: 12th August 2020 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

The poster of movie ‘Vayyaveli’ starring Saritha S Nair.

By Express News Service

She is the poster child of controversy and all it takes is her name for anything to go viral. Saritha S Nair is now back in the limelight with her latest feature film, interestingly titled 'Vayyaveli'.

The video released on YouTube last month has gone viral on social media.  

Saritha, the prime accused in the solar scam that shook the Kerala politics, handles the role of a police officer in the movie. "Vayyaveli", directed by V V Santhosh, has 7,16, 741 views so far.

This is Saritha's second feature film, the first one being Anthya Koodasha.

As soon as the movie was released, trollers came up with memes and videos, focusing on the irony of how an accused in a major scam plays the role of a truthful police official.

While some are actively trolling the lead lady, others expressed their regret that Saritha appeared in the movie only after an hour and 35 minutes.

Vayyavlei also has Vinod Kovoor, Kochu Preman, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Karthik and Anjana in lead roles. The script of the movie is by Ashok Nair, who is also the producer.

