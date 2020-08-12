STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Surge in demand for online services offered by Kerala govt amid pandemic, rainy weather

"We are getting around 2 crore daily hits on the portal these days. It is the biggest surge in the history of the project," said Chithra S, director of the Kerala State IT Mission

Published: 12th August 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Rain, Kozhikode, Kerala

Representational image (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The COVID-19 pandemic and rainy weather have resulted in a rise in people accessing online services offered by government departments in the state. The demand was so much that the e-district project which provides around 50 services through a web portal under Kerala State IT Mission (KSITM) was affected for three days in the first week of August.

"We are getting around 2 crore daily hits on the portal these days. It is the biggest surge in the history of the project," said Chithra S, director of the Kerala State IT Mission.

As the surge in demand created a delay in issuing certificates, KSITM resolved the issue by adding three more web servers with the help of the National Informatics Centre and State Data Centre. After the issue was resolved, village officers issued 1.5 lakh certificates from around 2.5 lakh applications received in three days. The portal used to get 20,000 to 40,000 requests per day before the pandemic. The web portal will also offer online application under the Right to Information.

Apart from various certificates issued by the revenue and forest departments, the portal offers utility bill payment, district collector's online grievance redressal, payment for various welfare
boards etc. The applications are submitted directly or through Akshaya or other utility service centres.

According to an officer, the demand has increased after KSITM started a regular publicity campaign of its services through social media. "The campaign was done in simple language to help people understand," he said.

According to him, there was more demand for people looking for certificates for applying for the Life Mission (a housing scheme started by the government for the homeless) and for school and college admissions. The e-district project started in 2013 has issued around six crore certificates so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala State IT Mission
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp