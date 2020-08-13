STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Governor and CM visit landslide-hit Pettimudi, kin of victims assured full support

Pinarayi said his government will work hard to rehabilitate the affected people. “Rescue efforts have been progressing in the best way and the search for the missing persons will continue," he said.

Published: 13th August 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 03:16 PM

CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrives at Chenkulam ground in Idukki district

CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrives at Chenkulam ground in Idukki district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: With as many as 15 people feared trapped under the debris after a landslide hit the tea worker settlement in Pettimudi in Rajamala in Kerala’s Idukki district, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited the landslide-affected areas of Pettimudi on Thursday.

During his interaction with media persons, he assured full assistance and support from the state government for the victims and their families.

He stated that his government will work hard to rehabilitate the affected people. “Rescue efforts have been progressing in the best way and the search for the missing persons will continue in the coming days,” he said.

At least 55 people are now confirmed dead in the tragedy amid fears that the toll may go up substantially as 15 are still missing.

The Governor also expressed anguish over the tragedy saying what has happened in Pettimudi was a huge disaster.

The duo after arriving in Anachal in a helicopter by 10 am on Thursday headed to Pettimudi by car. As the weather was favourable on Thursday, it helped them reach without difficulties.

The CM also visited the survivors of the landslide who are presently settled in nearby estate lanes. As workers were waiting in front of the old tea company in Rajamala to explain their problems, he requested the officials to bring them to the Tea County Resort in Munnar where a meeting with the district collector and other officials has been fixed.

Idukki district collector H Dhineshan will submit a detailed report on the landslide triggered in Pettimudi to the CM and a decision on the financial assistance to be provided to the victims and their families will be taken based on that.

The Chief Minister had earlier declared Rs 10 lakh compensation for the Karipur plane crash victims and Rs 5 lakh for people settled in Pettimudi, which led to a controversy with the opposition alleging the CM’s distribution of relief funds was discriminatory.

Pembilai Orumai leader Gomathy stages protest

Meanwhile, Munnar police on Thursday took into custody Gomathy Augustine, one of the leaders of the Pembilai Orumai movement formed by women tea estate workers, for protesting on the highway during the CM's visit on Thursday morning.

Gomathy staged a sit-in protest on the highway in Munnar town when the CM was returning after visiting Pettimudi.

However, she was taken away from the highway by the women cops on duty in Munnar before the CM arrived.

Gomathy staged a protest demanding that the government take steps to distribute land to tea workers settled in Munnar and necessary financial assistance to build homes of their own pointing out the deplorable living condition of workers settled in various estate lanes in Munnar.

Although she was taken into custody by the police, her arrest has not been recorded yet.

Revenue minister E Chandrasekharan, Power Minister M M Mani, DGP Loknath Behra, Crime Branch IG Yogesh Agarwal, South Zone IG Harshitha Attalluri and Idukki SP Karuppuswami accompanied the CM.

