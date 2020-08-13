STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kozhikode plane crash: Air India Express liable to pay Rs 1.19 crore to each victims

However, if one goes by the experience of the Mangaluru air crash victims, the kin of victims will have to really sweat it out to get their compensation.

Published: 13th August 2020 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

The Boeing 737-800 plane, coming from Dubai, had overshot the runway while landing in heavy rains and broke into two pieces.

The Boeing 737-800 plane, coming from Dubai, had overshot the runway while landing in heavy rains and broke into two pieces. (File Photo | PTI)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Air India Express will have to pay a compensation of around Rs 1.19 crore each to the next of kin of victims of the plane crash at Calicut International Airport as per the Montreal Convention treaty, which imposes penalties on air carriers for the death of passengers due to negligence. 

Since the passengers and aircraft were insured, the insurance company will have to pay the amount to the heirs of the deceased and the injured.

However, if one goes by the experience of the Mangaluru air crash victims, the kin of victims will have to really sweat it out to get their compensation.

The relatives of some of the victims of the 2010 air crash are yet to receive full compensation even now.

A case filed by the Mangalore Air Crash Victims’ Families Association for getting a second tier of compensation for the kin of Mohammed Salam, a Kasaragod native who was killed in the accident, is still under consideration of the Supreme Court. 

Advocate Kodoth Sreedharan Nair, who appeared for the family of a victim in the Mangalore crash in the Kerala High Court, said, “The next of kin of the victims are eligible to get 1,13,100 SDRs as an automatic entitlement as per the Montreal Convention and this cannot be challenged by the airline company. Further, they can also claim additional compensation based on their eligibility, but airlines can defend the claim beyond the set SDR limit,” he said.

Narayanan Killingom, vice-president of Mangalore Air Crash Victims’ Families Association, said in the 2010 crash, the kin of some of the victims had received Rs 30-40 lakh, while some others received up to Rs 3 crore.

The pilot reportedly received Rs 8 crore.According to sources, the insurance premium for the airlines will shoot up after every accident. Hence, their priority will always be to lower the claim limit for which they resort to various means.  

How it is calculated

  • Claim limit up to 1,13,100 SDRs*. 

  • 1 SDR is equivalent to $1.41.

  • One US dollar is equal to L74.76 as on Wednesday. 

  • 1,13,100 x 1.41 = $159,471.

  • $159,471 x C74.76 = L1,19,22,051.96.

19 remain critical, three on ventilator support

MALAPPURAM: As many as 83 persons who were injured in the crash are still under treatment at various hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, 19 of whom  are in critical condition, while three are surviving with ventilator support.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is currently investigating the possible causes of the accident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kozhikode plane crash Air India Express Kerala Plane Crash
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp