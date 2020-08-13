STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Major tragedy averted in Kochi after truck carrying 50 LPG cylinders catches fire

According to fire and rescue officials, Rahul Raj, a truck driver who was passing through the Kottayam-Ernakulam route, stopped his vehicle after seeing smoke rising from the engine side of the truck

Published: 13th August 2020 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Fire and Rescue Service personnel douse the flames after a truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire at Beero para in Ernakulam district on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major tragedy at Neerppara near Aryankavu in Ernakulam district has been averted following the timely intervention of fire and rescue officials after a fire was detected on a truck carrying LPG cylinders on Thursday morning. The driver's cabin of the truck was fully gutted in the fire, but there were no casualties.

According to fire and rescue officials, Rahul Raj, a truck driver who was passing through the Kottayam-Ernakulam route, stopped his vehicle after seeing smoke rising from the engine side of the truck and cut the power supply.

The incident happened around 10.15 am. The lorry was carrying around 50 empty cooking gas cylinders for refuelling at Udayamperoor plant and only the driver was in the vehicle during the incident. The lorry is owned by Hindustan Gas Agency, based in Kottayam.

Meanwhile, a fire and rescue service unit from Mulanthuruthy fire station rushed to the spot within minutes and doused the fire after about half-an-hour. The fire personnel cooled the cylinders for almost 30 minutes to avert any potential explosion as it was exposed to the heat.

"Though the cylinders were said to be empty, there would have been possibilities for an explosion. We pumped water and then sprayed foam. The driver, Rahul Raj, disconnected the power connection to the battery," said an official.

"It is learned that a short circuit from the battery led to the fire. The cylinders were empty. An inquiry is on," said A S Joji, District Fire Officer, who visited the spot.

Fire units from Tripunithura and Vaikom fire stations had also reached the spot. The cylinders and the lorry were shifted from the spot shortly after the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fire accident Ernakulam LPG cylinders
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp