STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

'Avoid public functions, speaking loudly': Kerala issues detailed Covid-19 advisory to VIPs

Guidelines have also been issued for the security staff, personal staff, and drivers of VIPs.

Published: 14th August 2020 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

The Kerala Secretariat building in Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Secretariat building in Thiruvananthapuram (File)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of Covid-19 spread, the State Health Department has issued a detailed advisory to VIPs and their staff.

The VIPs should avoid public functions and public spaces. If they visit a public meeting/place, they should wear a triple layer mask and sanitise hands frequently.

Physical meetings should be avoided. Critical and confidential meetings can be conducted physically with only a limited number of people.

During meetings, the distance of at least 6 feet between people should be maintained. Meetings should be in open conference halls with less than 50% capacity. The conference halls should have cross ventilation. Air-conditioning is not preferred. The meeting places should be surface-disinfected before and after the meeting.

The VIPs must wear masks throughout and should avoid speaking loudly. Also, they should avoid the exchange of objects/articles without proper disinfection. Serving snacks and food during the meeting should be avoided.

The use of digital files should be promoted. Visitors should be restricted. They should be allowed inside chambers/room only in exceptional circumstances.

Visitors should be screened and hand-sanitised. They should also wear three-layer mask and maintain more than 2m from VIPs. Visitors from containment zones should not be allowed in direct meetings. Also, no objects should be exchanged between the VIPs and visitors.

Guidelines have also been issued for the security staff, personal staff, and drivers of VIPs. A three-tier system of security staff and personal staff should be identified and rotated every 14 days. It should be an exclusive group and should not socialise with anyone.

Those in the first-tier should have 14 days of duty. While off duty they should stay in individual rooms. They are not permitted to visit/stay home during these 14 days.

Those who completed 14 days of tier-I duty are termed as tier-2 category. They can visit home but should limit physical contact to close family members only. They should avoid mass gatherings and contact with those from containment zones. This will be for a period of 14 days.

Those who complete tier-2 are termed as a tier-3 category. They should undergo individual quarantine for seven days. On the 7th day, they should test for Covid-19 by rapid antigen test. If it's negative they can return to tier-1 for active duty.

The advisory also deals with the transportation. Only dedicated vehicles and drivers should be arranged. No co-passengers other than security staff should be permitted. The vehicles should be disinfected. The advisory further states that family members of VIPs should avoid community contact, contact with those from containment zones. Also, domestic help and support staff should be residential.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Coronavirus Kerala advisory Kerala COVID-19 VIP guidelines
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp