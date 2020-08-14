STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala government in a fix over policy to be adopted for autonomous colleges

The LDF government, wary of brickbats that it may receive over an explicit change in policy, has not spelt out its stance on such applications.

Published: 14th August 2020 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Higher education

Represenntational Image (Express Illustration)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time since the LDF government assumed office, three engineering colleges, and that too from the self-financing sector, were recently granted 'autonomous' status by the UGC.

The recent development has put the LDF government in a tight spot as it had vehemently resisted the concept of autonomous colleges while being in the Opposition.

The state government is now in a Catch-22 situation. If it endorses similar applications from other institutions clamouring for autonomy, it will constitute a major U-turn in the LDF's policy. And if it disagrees, the institutions are now empowered to go ahead and obtain the autonomous status directly from the UGC, reducing the government's role to that of a mere spectator.

As per the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2018, a higher educational institution can apply and obtain autonomous status from UGC irrespective of whether the state government or the affiliating university endorses the application.

"We are not against granting of autonomous status to deserving institutions. The three engineering colleges that got the special status from UGC had met various parameters laid down by the national body," said Rajan Gurukkal, vice chairperson, Kerala State Higher Education Council. But the state's reduced role in the process of granting autonomy will have adverse consequences, he warned.

However, the applications of over 10 arts and science colleges for grant of autonomous status are still kept on the backburner. The LDF government, wary of brickbats that it may receive over an explicit change in policy, has not spelt out its stance on such applications.

The images of students belonging to the Left-affiliated student unions chasing away a UGC team that came for inspection at University College, Thiruvananthapuram in 2014, is still afresh in public memory. Ironically, another government-run institution - Maharajas College, Ernakulam - was among the 19 colleges which received autonomous status from UGC that year.

R Jayapraksh, KSHEC former member secretary, who was part of the UGC team that recommended autonomy to institutions in the state in 2014-15, pointed out that prominent higher educational institutions in the country such as the IITs and majority of the colleges that bag top NIRF rankings are autonomous institutions.

"In autonomous colleges, there is more scope for teacher development and his or her participation in the college administration. Such colleges are also eligible for special financial assistance from UGC under the special Autonomous Grants Scheme. Besides, the National Educational Policy aims at making all higher educational institutions autonomous by 2035," he said.

AUTONOMOUS COLLEGES
Dos

  • Prescribe own courses of study and syllabi
  • Frame admission rules following state's norms
  • Fix fee structure of self financing courses
  • Assess students and conduct examinations

Donts

  • Can't alter service conditions of aided teachers
  • Can't fix fee fee structure of aided courses
  • Not empowered to issue degree certificates
Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala autonomous status Autonomous colleges UGC NEP
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp