Kozhikode plane crash: Who will rescue first responders of Air India flight mishap?

Irshad's marriage took place just two weeks ago and his wife, sick father and mother are waiting for him at home. 

Abu Irshad (Left) and Shabeer V at qurantaine Centre.

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: "I have lost the job I have been passionately pursuing for the last two-and-a-half years due to Covid. About 50 employees of the TV channel, where I was working as a cameraman, were sacked on fine morning. Since then, I had to go for daily-wage labour to feed my family comprising my aged father and mother," said 24-year old Shabeer V.

He was one among the many volunteers who rushed to the plane crash site at Kozhikode airport and rescued people. 

Twenty-two-year-old Abu Irshad is another volunteer rescuer who has lost his job because of the pandemic.

"I was manning a tool instruments rent shop at Mongam in Kondotty. After Covid struck, there was no business and the owner, who is a friend of mine, didn't have money to pay the salary. Then came the containment zone restrictions and the shop had to be completely shut down," lamented Irshad. 

When the containment zone restrictions were lifted in Mongam on Tuesday, Irshad could not go to the shop as he had to go into quarantine after rescuing passengers in Karipur.

Irshad's marriage took place just two weeks ago and his wife, sick father and mother are waiting for him at home. 

Asker Chirayil is yet another rescuer who has been rendered jobless by the pandemic.

These are examples of the plight of many among the 40 persons who responded quickly to the plane crash at Karipur and were forced to go into quarantine at PPM Higher Secondary School at Kottukkara in Kondotty.

In fact, they have been put up at the school as they don't have adequate facilities in their homes to quarantine themselves. 

"We are volunteers of 'White Guards', a volunteering initiative if IUML. We have got training in trauma care and basic healthcare tips. It came in handy during the rescue work at Karipur," explained Shabeer.

Shabeer's house is two kilometres away from the airport and Irshad's within a kilometre. The duo reached the spot within minutes of the crash.

"We connected with each other through our WhatsApp group and all volunteers reached in quick time. When we reached the spot, the scene was too horrible," recalled Irshad. 

"Many rescue workers like us, including taxi and auto drivers of the airport, have been going through a harrowing time. We are happy that it hasn't deter us from engaging in rescue operations and saving lives," he said.

Dr Ahmed Areekat, one of the chief doctors of Relief Hospital and Trauma Centre in Kondotty, certifies that the rescue workers' adeptness in trauma care was evident in the way they brought injured passengers; without bending the spinal cord or neck. 

