STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

This infected Kerala PHC nurse gives her thumbs-up to home care

Sherly used to give updates of her health status everyday in the WhatsApp group, which was appreciated by the people.

Published: 14th August 2020 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sherly Joy, the nurse at Poolani PHC who stayed in home isolation after testing positive.

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: For Sherly Joy, who works as a nurse at the Poolani Primary Health Centre, spending a week in home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 was a comfortable choice. "Staying at home eased my mind and freed me from tensions about my family which I would have had if I was shifted to a hospital," Sherly said, as her test results came negative on Wednesday.

Sherly tested positive on August 5 and contracted the infection through contact with the mother of an infected dental doctor from Chalakudy. "When I came to know of testing positive, I was a bit tensed about shifting from home to a hospital. At that time, the district medical office informed me about the new order allowing health workers to opt for home care if the person has no symptom. I was much relieved after hearing it," she said.

Though Sherly could stay in home isolation, her father, who is 80, was found to be infected when the samples of her primary contacts, including her husband and two children, were tested. Her father was then shifted to St James Hospital, Chalakudy, while Sherly remained at home.

"I was totally healthy even after testing positive and didn't take any medication. I could follow my regular food habits and be in the comfort of home. I was concerned about about the persons who had come into contact with me. Fortunately, except for my father, everyone else tested negative," she said.

Soon after learning about her test results, Sherly passed on the information to those who had come into contact with her. "I recorded an audio message and posted it in the WhatsApp group of our area urging those who had come into contact with me to go into quarantine. Local people supported me a lot and gave me confidence to recover from the disease," she said.

Sherly used to give updates of her health status everyday in the WhatsApp group, which was appreciated by the people. "In the end, they even thanked me for keeping them informed of my status after testing positive."

As the number of Covid-19 cases surge in the state everyday, with more and more health workers testing positive, home care is found to be effective in easing the stress and helping a faster recovery. Though tested negative, Sherly will remain in home isolation for one more week as a precaution, following the protocol. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala PHC nurse coronavirus COVID 19 cases COVID warrior home isolation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp