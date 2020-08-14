This infected Kerala PHC nurse gives her thumbs-up to home care

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: For Sherly Joy, who works as a nurse at the Poolani Primary Health Centre, spending a week in home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 was a comfortable choice. "Staying at home eased my mind and freed me from tensions about my family which I would have had if I was shifted to a hospital," Sherly said, as her test results came negative on Wednesday.

Sherly tested positive on August 5 and contracted the infection through contact with the mother of an infected dental doctor from Chalakudy. "When I came to know of testing positive, I was a bit tensed about shifting from home to a hospital. At that time, the district medical office informed me about the new order allowing health workers to opt for home care if the person has no symptom. I was much relieved after hearing it," she said.

Though Sherly could stay in home isolation, her father, who is 80, was found to be infected when the samples of her primary contacts, including her husband and two children, were tested. Her father was then shifted to St James Hospital, Chalakudy, while Sherly remained at home.

"I was totally healthy even after testing positive and didn't take any medication. I could follow my regular food habits and be in the comfort of home. I was concerned about about the persons who had come into contact with me. Fortunately, except for my father, everyone else tested negative," she said.

Soon after learning about her test results, Sherly passed on the information to those who had come into contact with her. "I recorded an audio message and posted it in the WhatsApp group of our area urging those who had come into contact with me to go into quarantine. Local people supported me a lot and gave me confidence to recover from the disease," she said.

Sherly used to give updates of her health status everyday in the WhatsApp group, which was appreciated by the people. "In the end, they even thanked me for keeping them informed of my status after testing positive."

As the number of Covid-19 cases surge in the state everyday, with more and more health workers testing positive, home care is found to be effective in easing the stress and helping a faster recovery. Though tested negative, Sherly will remain in home isolation for one more week as a precaution, following the protocol.