Fire at manufacturing plant inside KINFRA Industrial Park causes loss worth Rs 1 crore

Beekay Foams, a chemical manufacturing firm, functioning on the industrial park premises was gutted in the fire.

Published: 15th August 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Fire service staff trying to douse the blaze that broke out at KINFRA industrial park.

Fire service staff trying to douse the blaze that broke out at KINFRA industrial park. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major fire broke out at Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) Industrial Park, Nelladu, near Kochi in the wee hours of Saturday causing a loss of about Rs 1 crore. Beekay Foams, a chemical manufacturing firm, functioning on the industrial park premises was gutted in the fire. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.
 
According to the Fire and Rescue Service officials, a short circuit inside the building triggered the fire and it soon engulfed the entire building where chemicals were stocked.

Receiving an alert, six units of fire and rescue service from Muvattupuzha, Kolanchery, Tripunithura and Perumbavoor reached the spot and pressed into service. The rescue team struggled for hours to bring the fire under control. The fire was extinguished by around 8 am. Officers said nobody was inside the building during the incident.
 
“The initial inquiry points out at a short circuit that led to the fire. As the fire units arrived and doused the fire, it didn't reach other buildings in the Industrial Park. A detailed investigation is underway,” said a police officer.

