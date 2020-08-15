STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Independence Day: Tourism Minister hoists flag in absence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Only two times in Kerala's history that the chief minister could not receive salute at the Independence Day parade

Published: 15th August 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran salutes at the flag at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran salutes at the flag at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ​Low-key functions marked the 74th Independence Day celebrations in the state on Saturday. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran hoisted the tricolour flag in the state capital and delivered the Independence Day address in the absence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The chief minister is under self-quarantine. He and seven of his Cabinet colleagues opted for self-quarantine after some officers whom they interacted at the plane mishap site in Malappuram were tested positive for COVID-19.

The parade at the central stadium in the capital was attended by one from each platoons of the BSF, Special Armed Police, Kerala Armed Police Battalion 5, Thiruvananthapuram City Police, Kerala Armed Women Police Battalion, NCC Senior Division Army (Boys) and NCC Senior Wing Army (Girls). There were band teams from the Special Armed Police and the Kerala Armed Police Battalion 5. Shanghumugham Assistant Commissioner Aishwarya Dongre was the parade commander.

In the absence of the ministers who are under self-quarantine, senior officers of the district administration hoisted the flag in some districts. The district collectors hoisted the flag in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Wayanad and Kannur. The deputy collector received the salute in Malappuram and additional district magistrate in Kozhikode.

Only two times in Kerala's history that the chief minister could not receive salute at the Independence Day parade. Former chief minister K Karunakaran could not attend the function once due to illness.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Independence Day celebration Kadakampally Surendran
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp