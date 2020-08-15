Independence Day: Tourism Minister hoists flag in absence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ​Low-key functions marked the 74th Independence Day celebrations in the state on Saturday. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran hoisted the tricolour flag in the state capital and delivered the Independence Day address in the absence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The chief minister is under self-quarantine. He and seven of his Cabinet colleagues opted for self-quarantine after some officers whom they interacted at the plane mishap site in Malappuram were tested positive for COVID-19.

The parade at the central stadium in the capital was attended by one from each platoons of the BSF, Special Armed Police, Kerala Armed Police Battalion 5, Thiruvananthapuram City Police, Kerala Armed Women Police Battalion, NCC Senior Division Army (Boys) and NCC Senior Wing Army (Girls). There were band teams from the Special Armed Police and the Kerala Armed Police Battalion 5. Shanghumugham Assistant Commissioner Aishwarya Dongre was the parade commander.

In the absence of the ministers who are under self-quarantine, senior officers of the district administration hoisted the flag in some districts. The district collectors hoisted the flag in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Wayanad and Kannur. The deputy collector received the salute in Malappuram and additional district magistrate in Kozhikode.

Only two times in Kerala's history that the chief minister could not receive salute at the Independence Day parade. Former chief minister K Karunakaran could not attend the function once due to illness.