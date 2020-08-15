Kerala reports 1,569 new Covid cases, 1,354 through local spread

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state reported 1,569 cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the highest single-day spike in cases so far, taking the state’s cumulative case burden till date to 41,277. The state also reported 1,304 recoveries on Friday. Of the new cases, as many as 1,354 people (86%) acquired the infection locally. The number of health workers affected on Friday was 27. The authorities have not been able to establish an epidemiological link in 86 cases.

Of the new cases, 56 people had come from abroad while 132 had arrived from other states. A total of 10 deaths were confirmed to be due to Covid-19.Thiruvananthapuram district continued to record the highest number of Covid positive cases on Friday at 310, of which around 97% were locally-acquired infections.

Malappuram district had the highest number of recoveries at 424, followed by Thiruvananthapuram at 199 and Kozhikode at 111. A total of 1.55 lakh people are under observation in the state for Covid-19 including 1.42 lakh at houses and institutional quarantine and another 12,734 at hospitals. 1,479 people were admitted to various hospitals across the state on Friday alone. The state now has 14,094 people under treatment for Covid-19 while 26,996 people have recovered from the viral disease till date.

Over the last 24 hours, as many as 31,738 samples were collected taking the overall number of samples sent for testing to 11.20 lakh. The results of 8,220 samples are awaited. Over 1.45 lakh samples have been collected as part of sentinel surveillance from health workers, guest workers and people prone to more social contact.