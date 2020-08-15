STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown woes: Region-level curbs cast cloud over fishing plans in Kerala

All-Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association alleged discrimination in allowing fishing during unfavourable weather conditions.

Fishermen, Thiruvananathapuram

Fishermen belonging to Vizhinjam getting ready to leave for the deep sea. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fishermen are miffed at the regional level restrictions that are bound to pour cold water over their plans to start fishing from Thursday.

Several fishermen in Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Kozhikode will have to wait further due to the closure of harbours in the containment zones in Ernakulam, Beypore and Puthiyappa.

All-Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association alleged discrimination in allowing fishing during unfavourable weather conditions.

"Kollam harbour is opened for fishing while the other major harbours in Ernakulam and Kozhikode are closed, though all of them come under containment zone," said Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal, general secretary of All-Kerala Fishing Boat Operators' Association (AKFBOA).

The closure of harbours has come as a blow to traditional fishermen using large boats.

Many of them would have set off from their village when the sea is calm. Due to inclement weather they are dependent on harbours for safety reasons.

Things are not favourable for fishermen from Alappuzha who are largely dependent on harbours near the district borders.

"The restriction on inter-district movement of fishermen has made it difficult for us to find safer location to take our boats," said general secretary of Kerala Swatantra Matsyathozhilali Federation Jackson Pollayil.

"The harbour projects in Alappuzha were affected by the pandemic and it would take two years to complete it."

The fishermen are also concerned about the sale of fish landing at containment zones. Though it has been directed to sell the catch locally the fishermen complained that it was not a practical solution. 

"The Matsyafed and Coastal Area Development Corporation should take a proactive role in the establishing cold chain mechanism and effective marketing," said T Peter, national general secretary of National Fishworkers Forum (NFF).

