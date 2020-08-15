STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Major fire brought under control at Kinfra Park near Kochi, loss exceeds Rs 1 crore

A short circuit inside the building caused the fire and it soon engulfed the entire firm as chemicals were kept inside.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major fire broke out at Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) Industrial Park, Nelladu, near Kochi in the wee hours of Saturday causing a loss of about Rs 1 crore.

Beekay Foams, a chemical manufacturing firm, working here gutted in the fire. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

According to the Fire and Rescue Service officials, a short circuit inside the building caused the fire and it soon engulfed the entire firm as chemicals were kept inside.

Receiving an alert, six units of fire service units from Muvattupuzha, Kolanchery, Tripunithura and Perumbavoor reached the spot and pressed into service. The fire was brought into control by hours of fire fighting, by around 8 am. Officers said, nobody was inside the building during the incident.

A team of fire and police examined the spot. According to the officials, a loss of around Rs 1.5 crore has been estimated. “The initial inquiry points out at a short circuit that led to the fire. As the fire units arrived and doused the fire hence it would not engulfed to the other buildings in the Industrial Park. A detailed investigation is underway,” said a police officer.

